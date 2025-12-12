Raheem Morris Explains Questionable Fourth Quarter Two-Point Try

TAMPA – The Atlanta Falcons managed to steal a game from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football, but it did not come without its fair share of theatrics. The Falcons would trail 28-14 in the fourth quarter before scoring 15 unanswered points, with a field goal at the final whistle to win the game.

It was a stunner, but a stunner that nearly did not happen because of one interesting decision from Falcons head coach Raheem Morris.

After the Falcons' fourth-quarter touchdown cut the lead to eight, they elected to go for two instead of kicking the extra point. The try failed, forcing the Falcons into another two-point conversion later in the game that would also come up short.

Morris explained his rationale for this decision after the game.

“Obviously, wanted to get the two-point conversion right there so that when you score, we’re kicking it to it walk off on the extra point,” he explained after the game. “We didn’t get it, obviously put ourselves in position to have to get the two [on the next score], and didn’t get the two.”

Fortunately for the Falcons, they were able to come up with some clutch defense on the ensuing drive, getting the ball back just after the two-minute warning.

“We put ourselves in a position to play some really good four-minute defense and get the ball back for our offense and set us up for the field goal for the win,” he continued. “It really was just setting us up for the walk-off extra point.”

Morris’ decision was met with a lot of scrutiny, both on social media and by the broadcast team, but it would not ultimately cost them this game.

Atlanta got the ball back late before marching down the field to kick the game-winner before time expired, but the decision still does not make a lot of sense. If they had simply kicked the extra points after both touchdowns, they could have had a tied ballgame in the fourth quarter instead of being at risk of losing after mounting the necessary comeback.

The Falcons were able to salvage a win in this game, but critical mistakes have cost them at times earlier in the Morris era. They were very fortunate not to have added another on Thursday night in Tampa.