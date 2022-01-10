Mike Davis Apologizes to Falcons Fans: 'This S--- Hurt, Worst Year of My NFL Life'

Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis sent a heartfelt message to fans after the season finale against the New Orleans Saints.

Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis fumbled twice in a 30-20 loss against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. The final game put a cap on a tough year for the Stone Mountain, Ga. native, and he took to social media immediately after the game to apologize to fans.

"When I say this sh*t hurt . It really hurt," wrote Davis on Twitter. "All I wanted to do was put on for my family and city and had the worst year of my life. My teammates it hurt man cause I let y’all down. I messed up too much this year . I own up to everything."

Davis had only lost two fumbles in his six-year career prior to joining the Falcons, but he lost two on Sunday and three on the season. He finished with 503 yards rushing on 138 carries and scored three touchdowns. He added 44 catches for 259 yards and a touchdown.

Davis has been a backup running back much of his career, and statistically speaking 2021 wasn't his worst year. But after coughing the ball up twice to the Falcons biggest rival, in his hometown, it certainly felt like the worst year to Davis.

Davis is Atlanta's Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee, and playing in his hometown has meant a lot to him and the community. That shoulders all of the blame for his sub-par season speaks to his character.

But there is plenty of blame to go around for what Davis called "the worst year of my life."

Offensive linemen Jalen Mayfield and Kaleb McGary consistently ranked in the bottom third of eligible offensive linemen by Pro Football Focus (PFF).

Teams were able to stack the box against the Falcons with little threat of a downfield passing game.

Quarterback Matt Ryan was sacked 40 times (again) this season, and it may have been 50 if it weren't for Davis' contribution to pass protection.

The Falcons rushed for just 3.7 yards per carry in 2021. Davis averaged 3.6 yards per carry. The offensive unit as a whole was poor on the season.

What does the future hold for Davis?



He signed a two-year $5.5 million contract prior to this season including a $1.5 million signing bonus. His base salary is due to increase to $2.5 million in 2022 with a dead cap number of just $750,000.

That means the Falcons could save $1.75 million against the cap if they were to part ways with Davis prior to the 2022 season.

Don't be surprised if that happens. The Falcons could cut him, and then offer him a contract at a lower base salary, or they could go in an entirely new direction.

Cordarrelle Patterson is a free agent after this season, and he has proven to be a dynamic weapon out of the backfield. He should be a priority target for the Falcons going into 2022.

Who his running mate should be is one of many questions to be answered during the offseason that began with the 30-20 loss to the Saints on Sunday.