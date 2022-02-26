Move On From Matt Ryan? Falcons Projected to Draft ‘Project QB’

One projection: the Falcons will draft Ryan’s eventual successor this year.

Matt Ryan’s salary cap hit the next two years is one issue. But eventually (maybe in two years) the Atlanta Falcons will be done with that.

And Ryan, who will turn 37 this year, will be done with Atlanta.

A Ryan re-set is coming. But when? And who?

One candidate to be Ryan’s heir …

Carson Strong Matt Ryan

Carson Strong, Nevada.

That’s the projection from one NFL writer, who believes the Falcons will draft Ryan’s eventual successor this year - and in Strong, a quarterback who shares some Ryan traits as a fit in Atlanta head coach Arthur Smith’s offense.

CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin thinks Nevada’s Strong is that guy. He writes: “Ryan should at least be shopped, even with a massive 2022 cap hit, but assuming Atlanta keeps him and gives stronger consideration to a QB reset in 2023, Strong would give them a developmental backup. His pocket presence and touch would likely appeal to coach Arthur Smith, who’s preferred more “point-guard” QBs like Ryan and Ryan Tannehill.”

The trade idea is frankly not very realistic, as Ryan’s bloated price tag - the very reason the Falcons might wish to move on - is also an obstacle for his future team.

The 36-year-old, as it stands, is set to count a record $48,662,000 against the 2022 cap. Oh, and Ryan is set to count for $43,612,500 against 2023’s cap as well.

So should the Falcons use the eighth-overall pick on a quarterback? Can it be done later (second round) with a player like Strong (6-4, 215) after throwing for 4,175 yards and 36 touchdowns during his final season at Nevada?

Strong is not a runner, but at 22 looks like a classic pocket-passer, maybe like Ryan. Writes Sports Illustrated‘s The Draft Bible: “His touch is excellent and he understands that not everything has to be a fastball speaking to his ability to control the football. Strong puts a lot of air under his deep balls, allowing his receivers to run under them.”