NFL Draft Profile: Carson Strong, Quarterback, Nevada Wolf Pack

#12

Pos: QB

Ht: 6040

Wt: 215

DOB: 9/14/99

Eligible: 2022

Vacaville, CA

Will C. Wood High School

Carson Strong

Nevada Wolf Pack

Pros:

Dietz: Strong operates as the starting quarterback for the Nevada Wolfpack, a role he had held for the past two seasons (2019 & 2020). He possesses solid size for a potential starting QB in the NFL, just under 6’3” and a proportioned 215 pounds on a frame that can easily add some muscle. Arm strength is simply phenomenal - he’s a player who won’t struggle to make any and all throws throughout his career. Displays nice patience waiting for the play to develop; could really see him learn to progress and make the most effective decision as the season went on. Throwing motion in terms of arm torque and motion is solid. Showcases some beautiful moments of ball placement on vertical shots 30+ yards down the field; when his feet are set, throws an absolutely beautiful ball.

Cons:

Dietz: Despite some jaw-dropping displays of deep-ball touch, accuracy remains frustratingly mediocre and inconsistent. Lacks the anticipation and touch required at this stage; every pass is a fastball. When dealing with pressure from the defense, will simply chuck the ball down the field and hope for the best - end result is an overshoot by approximately ten or so yards. Ball placement across all levels of the field is extremely erratic, surprisingly more so <10 yards down the field; throws low a lot of the time. When a pass-rusher is in his face, does not contain the athleticism to escape and, as mentioned earlier, will try to make a rushed play or take a sack. Mechanics and footwork are a mess; feet stay too close together and the way he gathers momentum to throw resembles that of an outfielder.

Summary:

Dietz: Carson Strong certainly possesses some traits that make you wonder, if he gets with a truly great QB coach, he could be a really good starter in the NFL. He simply has not put it all together yet. He needs to work on his anticipatory throwing skills, as the 10-20 yard-pass portion of his skillset is practically nonexistent, and his footwork and mechanics need an overhaul as well. Strong’s arm is his calling card, and the quicker he can fix those aforementioned flaws and get more experience, the higher his ceiling can go as a prospect and player.

One-Liners

Dietz: Despite being armed with an absolute bazooka and some moments of immaculate deep ball touch, Strong needs a massive overhaul in mechanics and anticipation before he’s taken seriously as a first-round caliber quarterback.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Dietz: 7.3 / 8.1