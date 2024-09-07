New Era, New Expectations for Atlanta Falcons
After three years of floundering under former head coach Arthur Smith, the Atlanta Falcons head into Sunday's game with legitimate hope that circumstance will improve. In all honesty, every NFL team truly believes that this season, unlike the last, will end much differently. The axiom of every given Sunday weaves into the tapestry of the American sports experience.
Hope remains an achievable antidote for loss and unfortunately, a tantalizing device, chased by the desperate. While still rather early, the Atlanta Falcons bank on the former and wish to keep the latter as possibly far as they can for the duration of the 2024 season. At the same time, the Falcons should feel rather positive about their home opener.
Actual Offensive Reasoning
Arthur Smith never really grasped the nuance of constructing a competent offense that would actually compete in the NFL. In other words, the Falcons employed talent that the former head coach misused. For example, using Bijan Robinson as a decoy still mesmerizes the thoughts of actual football minds. The franchise running back, used as a diversion on a running play. In contrast, new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson brings a passing offense with wrinkles and approach, built on timing and utilizing the talent available.
In utilizing three-receiver sets will force defenses to deploy subpackages. For Pittsburgh, that places extra pressure on their vaunted pass rush to disrupt. T.J. Watt, the future Hall of Fame edge rusher needs to get home as often as possible. If not, Kirk Cousins can pick that secondary apart. Minkah Fitzpatrick is an elite safety. However, not too many of his fellow Pittsburgh defensive backs match his talent.
Investment and Redemption
When Raheem Morris returned to Atlanta, this time as the head coach, eyebrows raised. Some wanted Bill Belichick or another long-term coach. Hindsight tells a different story. Granted, Morris's head coaching record, at 21-38, doesn't look great. However, what Morris should bring back to the city, team, and fanbase is the want to improve since his last stint. In his defense, this version of Morris is not the same one that had the head job in Tampa over a decade ago, or even the same one who left Atlanta three-years ago.
He earned his second Super Bowl ring and first as a defensive coordinator with the Rams. Furthermore, that immersion in a modern winning culture probably changed his outlook. Perspective changes with circumstance and exposure to new surroundings. Expect a new Raheem Morris
Overview
The Atlanta Falcons closed the door on yet another unfortunate era in their team history. They brought in a coach, familiar with the team expectations that actually generate enthusiasm and passion for the game of football. For the first time in years, the home opener should actually be fun in Atlanta. Granted, the team defeated the Panthers in the first week of last season.
The Pittsburgh Steelers with all of their talent elevates this game. The Atlanta Falcons, armed with profound offensive thought, a $100-million free agent quarterback, and a coach that acts like he wants to be in the city, will take the field with newfound confidence and self-belief.