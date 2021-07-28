New York Giants Cut TE Kelvin Benjamin

In an experiment that was short lived. Former first-round pick of the Carolina Panthers Kelvin Benjamin was cut by the New York Giants.

Tight end Kelvin Benjamin was signed to a one-year deal by the New York Giants. Benjamin hadn't been in the league since 2018, and it appears the experiment was short lived.

There was no signing bonus, and there was no guarantee he'd make the team.

Benjamin was a first-round draft pick by the Carolina Panthers in 2014. He played his college football at Florida State. He caught the game-winning pass from Jameis Winston to win the Seminoles the 2013 National Championship over Auburn.

His career earnings according to Spotrac was $11.5 million.

READ MORE: 10 Questions Heading into Atlanta Falcons Training Camp

Benjamin had a terrific rookie season with the Panthers, posting 73 catches for 1,008 yards and nine touchdowns in 2014.

He missed his entire second year with a knee injury. The Buffalo Bills sent a third-round pick to the Panthers midway through the 2017 season, but cut him before the end of the 2018 season.

Benjamin played two games with the Chiefs to finish 2018, but that was the last time he played in the NFL.

A tweet that suggested a "strange reason'' for the release was a hoax.

The Falcons placed newly-acquired tight end Lee Smith on the Injury/COVID-19 list yesterday. Like Benjamin, Smith also played with the Bills, but don't expect the Falcons to make a move on Benjamin.

This may have been Benjamin's last chance in the NFL.