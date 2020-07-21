Falcon Report
Top Stories
Draft
Films
News

NFL & NFLPA Agree to Daily COVID-19 Testing To Begin Training Camp

Dave Holcomb

The NFL and NFLPA agreed to test players for COVID-19 every day for the first two weeks of camp Monday. At that point, the league will look at the coronavirus positivity rate, and if it sits below five percent, then the league will move to testing every other day according to NFL reporter Tom Pelissero.

In order to report to training camp, players must test negative for COVID-19 twice with 72 hours separating the two tests. After two negative tests, players will be allowed into the facility, and then daily testing will begin.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the NFL has also offered to play zero preseason games this August, which was another request from the players' association.

With the two sides agreeing on coronavirus testing and preseason games, the last remaining stipulation appears to be what designation players who test positive for the virus will receive. Last week, the NFL wanted the ability to place players who test positive for COVID-19 on the non-football injury list, which would enable teams not to pay those players. Obviously, that's a concern for the NFLPA.

Even with that topic still undecided, this is a huge win for the players and ultimately the fans. The NFL was never going to be able to begin training camp without the NFLPA agreeing to the league's coronavirus policy. The better equipped the league is against the virus, the better chance fans have at seeing a full season.

Other Ways To Follow Us

Join the Falcon Report Community!

Subscribe to the Dirty Birds Podcast! Available on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio

Follow us on Twitter: @FalconsSI

Like and Follow Falcon Report on Facebook

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dirty Birds Podcast Episode 24: It's Time To Accept The Greatness Of Michael Thomas

Can't Michael Thomas and Julio Jones both be great at the same time?

Brady Pfister

OPINION: The Falcons Should Want Raheem Mostert, But He Shouldn’t Want Them Back

Raheem Mostert fits in Atlanta but shouldn't leave the San Francisco 49ers.

Chris Vinel

Report: Atlanta Falcons Announce Rookie Signings Ahead Of July 21 Report Date

Zach Hood

Saving The Falcons: New Orleans Saints Pass Rusher Cam Jordan Picks A Fight With Atlanta Falcons And Their Fans

With the New Orleans Saints shrinking the number of fans they'll allow in the Superdome this season for home games, defensive end Cam Jordan said, "It'll be like playing in Atlanta or something."

Terence Moore

Atlanta Falcons Ramp Up Covid-19 Testing Ahead of Crucial NFL-NFLPA Meeting

Will the NFL and NFLPA agree to terms to bring teams back to their facilities this week?

Dave Holcomb

NFL considering unlimited returns from injured reserve

Due to COVID-19, the NFL might allow unlimited returns from, shorter stints on injured reserve in 2020.

Chris Vinel

“It’s that simple”: Players call out NFL, as #WeWantToPlay trends on Twitter

NFL stars are calling out the league on Twitter over its COVID-19 policies.

Chris Vinel

Atlanta's Falcon Report Weekend Update: July 19, 2020

Inside look at the Atlanta Falcons as the 2020 NFL Season nears.

Zach Hood

2020 Atlanta Falcons Player Review Series: Full List

Zach Hood

NFL Releases Training Camp Dates With Major Question Marks Still Looming

How will players report next week with several issues yet to be decided?

Dave Holcomb