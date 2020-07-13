Report: Washington Intends To Announce The Retirement Of 'Redskins' Nickname On Monday

The Washington NFL franchise plans to announce on Monday that it will officially retire the "Redskins" nickname according to Ben Fischer of Sports Business Daily. Assuming the report is true, Washington will be announcing its name change less than two weeks after FedEx made a public statement asking for the controversial name to be changed. FedEx is the naming-rights sponsor of Washington's home stadium in Landover, Maryland.

According to Fischer, Washington will not reveal its new nickname Monday, which has been rumored to be multiple things such as the "Warriors" and "Redtails." Even without an official new nickname, Washington reportedly does not want to give FedEx any additional reasons to threaten leaving as a team sponsor, so the organization wants to make it clear the "Redskins" nickname is finished.

During the first week of July, FedEx threatened to remove its name from the Washington home stadium by the end of the 2020 season if the team did not change its nickname.

The Washington NFL franchise began playing as the Boston Braves in 1932, but just one season later, the team changed its nickname to the Redskins. The organization moved to Washington in 1937.

Over the last decade, numerous sports personalities and political groups have called for the franchise to change its name, citing "Redskins" as a racist term for Native Americans. Washington owner Daniel Snyder successfully dodged all of those pleas until this summer when FedEx directly threatened his wallet.

Unless they meet in the playoffs this January, the Atlanta Falcons will play Washington next in 2021. By then, Washington should have its new nickname.

