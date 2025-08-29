One former Atlanta Falcon Replaces Another in San Francisco
The final week of August is one of the busiest weeks in the NFL, and the Atlanta Falcons have been busy trying to flesh out their roster. The same can be said for the other 31 teams across the league, and the movement is still far from over.
On Thursday afternoon, ESPN’s Adam Schefter announced that a pair of former Falcons were subject to some waiver news.
Former wide receiver Russell Gage Jr. was signed to a one-year, $1.17 million contract, while safety Richie Grant was released.
Gage, the Falcons’ sixth-round selection in the 2018 NFL Draft, quickly became a strong third option for the team behind Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley, and was actually coached by Raheem Morris when he was the wide receivers coach with the Falcons at that time.
The former Falcon has appeared in 74 games (25 starts) and registered 244 receptions for 2,491 yards and 14 touchdowns, and added six carries for 21 yards. His Atlanta career was highlighted by a pair of 700-yard seasons.
After leaving Atlanta, he bounced around a bit. He spent the 2023 season in Tampa before bouncing around some practice squads, with a stop in Baltimore before ultimately landing in San Francisco.
The former Falcons wide receiver reportedly had a strong camp and had five receptions for 28 yards during preseason action, but was a surprise cut on Tuesday. He will fill an immediate need for receiver depth on a team that needs help in their corp. Jauan Jennings’ status remains in question while Demarcus Robinson is serving a three-game suspension, so the former Falcon could play a role for the 49ers’ offense.
Grant, a former second-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft, had a disappointing career in Atlanta. He started 33 games over his four seasons, but ultimately lost his starting job to Justin Simmons last summer, just weeks before the onset of the 2024 season. He finished his career in Atlanta with 275 tackles, three sacks, three interceptions, 17 passes defended, and four forced fumbles.
The former Falcons safety had 14 tackles and a pair of passes defended during preseason action with the 49ers. He signed with the team in March.