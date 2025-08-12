Penix, Bates Understand Leadership Roles They Take on with Falcons
Michael Penix Jr, who heads into year two as the Atlanta Falcons’ starting quarterback. The quarterback has a locker next to veteran safety Jessie Bates, who sees similarities between the pair.
“Yeah, no, I wouldn’t say I’m taking him [Penix] under my wing,” Bates told the media. “I think Mike is, he’s, he’s flying by himself right now. He’s doing a hell of a job of walking into that quarterback one position, but we both understand we’re both leaders on this team, and we got to make sure that we’re showing up every single day and not just getting the guys going by our words, but by our actions every single day as well.”
Bates is talking about leading by example, both on and off the field. Both players had a great day being leaders on the field today, in day 1 of joint practice against the Tennessee Titans.
Penix threw a beautiful touchdown to Bijan Robinson on a wheel route in 7-on-7s. Then, later in 11-on-11s, he hit Casey Washington for a 52-yard touchdown score. Bates, on the other hand, recorded an interception on the left sideline on a Cam Ward pass that was popped into the air by AJ Terrell.
They’re both leaders, but Bates also sees that he and Penix have similar personalities as well. “
“So me and Mike are very similar people. Got similar personalities, and I think we’re two great leaders for this team.” Bates said.
Neither Penix nor Bates would be described as being the loudest in the room; however, they are both undoubtedly the leaders of the team: Bates on the defensive side of the ball, and Penix on the offense.
Penix shared last month that to be a better leader, you have to “get to know the guys”, which is something that the second-year quarterback has been doing this offseason. Penix has been golfing a lot with the guys on the offensive side of the ball, namely tight end Kyle Pitts, with whom he hopes to build a better repoirtiare with on the field.
Bates shared that in that sense, his relationship with Michael Penix Jr has gotten a lot stronger. “
“We continue to build our relationship with one another and have those same conversations, like I said from before, but I think it’s a little bit more, you know, intimate,” Bates said. “I know a little bit more about him. He knows a little bit more about me, and that’s just how you do it.”
Although both players would see themselves as more reserved type of guys, they have both taken huge steps, especially Michael Penix Jr, to emerge as leaders for this team.