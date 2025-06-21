PFF Ranks Falcons RB Core as Third Best in NFL
In PFF’s 2025 running back unit rankings, the Atlanta Falcons come in at No. 3. The two teams ahead of them: the Baltimore Ravens and the Detroit Lions.
Bijan Robinson was PFF’s second-highest graded rusher last season (92.8 rushing grade), trailing only Ravens’ Derrick Henry. He also posted an 82.2 receiving grade, which was fourth amongst qualified running backs.
Robinson was selected for his first Pro Bowl this past season. He recorded 1,456 rushing yards, 431 receiving yards, 4.8 yards per carry and 14 rushing touchdowns. He was third in the NFL in rushing yards, fourth in the NFL in total yards from scrimmage and tied fourth in the NFL in rushing touchdowns. He had the most games in the NFL last season (five) with two or more rushing touchdowns. He had 12 games with 100+ yards from scrimmage last season, the second most in the NFL.
Tyler Allgeier posted an 85.7 PFF rushing grade, which was the 10th highest mark of the season. His 86.4 overall grade was the eighth-best mark in the NFL. Allgeier recorded 644 rushing yards, 4.7 yards per carry and three rushing touchdowns. His 4.7 yards per carry was the 11th-highest mark amongst 47 qualified running backs per PFF.
Allgeier saw a huge dip in carries from 2023 to 2024, where he saw nearly 50 fewer carries. Raheem Morris has said before that Tyler Allgier needs a bigger role.
Even with a dip in carries, Allgeier still had an impact on games last year. He was a spark plug in the Falcons' Week 4 matchup against the Saints, a game where they were getting very little going from the offense.
In the Week 6 matchup against Carolina, Allgeier had 18 carries, 106 yards (5.89 yards per carry) and a touchdown. None of his carries went for negative yardage.
Suffice it to say, the Atlanta Falcons have two very capable running backs in their backfield. It will be up to offensive coordinator Zac Robinson to be able to properly utilize them both in 2025.