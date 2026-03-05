Is Tyler Allgeier Getting Enough Attention Ahead of Free Agency?

The Atlanta Falcons will have several positions of need this offseason, but one that has been a bit under-discussed is the backup running back. Over the last several seasons, Tyler Allgeier has been one of the league’s best second options.

He set the rookie rushing record in 2022, but the Falcons opted to target Bijan Robinson that offseason. The move has since paid off in a major way for them, but it did relegate Allgeier to the role of second fiddle – but he has been pretty darn good in that role.

Allgeier has since become a go-to option for the Falcons as a short-yardage back, but his contributions did not stop there. Looking back at his numbers over the last three years, he has piled on 1,841 yards and 15 touchdowns (4.0 yards per carry). He is also a capable receiver, catching 45 passes for 377 yards and a touchdown.

He was fantastic in whatever role the team needed him in, but he rightfully wants to try his hand as a starting running back in the NFL. It was a role he always had his eyes on, but Robinson’s presence made it next to impossible for him to take on a larger role.

Now, the running back market will be crowded. Allgeier will join reigning Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III, Travis Etienne, Rico Dowdle, JK Dobbins, and more in free agency. Several of those guys will offer some explosiveness to their new teams, but Derrik Klassen of The Athletic Football Show has pinpointed the value that a guy like Allgeier will bring to his new team.

“There are going to be teams that need some sort of bell cow, a guy who can take 15 carries in a game if he needs to and beat down the wall on a third-and-two,” Klassen said. “Tyler Allgeier is a guy who I’m super interested in in this class.”

Helman compared the situation in Atlanta to that of defensive lineman Milton Williams, who signed with the New England Patriots last offseason. After years of being a backup on the Philadelphia Eagles, he broke out in 2025 after signing a monstrous contract that offseason. His contribution to the Patriots’ defense was instrumental to their run to a Super Bowl.

With the Falcons, Allgeier has been stuck behind one of the NFL’s best players in Robinson. He could be the next breakout player in the league, should he find the right situation.

“He is a starting-caliber running back,” Klassen finished. “He proved that as a rookie.”

Now, likely with a new team in 2026, Allgeier will get his second shot at proving what he can do on the NFL stage.