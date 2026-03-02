Price Tag Revealed for Falcons Free Agent RB Tyler Allgeier

The Atlanta Falcons are set to be a fascinating team this offseason. The quarterback questions surrounding the franchise will be interesting enough, but they could also be an active trade and acquisition team this offseason.

As the NFL Combine comes to an end in Indianapolis, the Falcons and the rest of the NFL are in the thick of the rumor mill season. Draft coverage is about to go into overdrive, while free agency is just over a week away, so talking season is set to take off.

The Falcons Podcast: Spotify | Apple Pods | WATCH

As much as the Combine serves to highlight the next generation of players, it is also a time for general managers to discuss roster moves and the media to gather intel. ESPN’s national reporters Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler spoke to execs, coaches, agents, scouts, players, and other team sources to learn more about what could happen in the coming weeks.

This duo of reporters identified one interesting nugget near the end of their piece, highlighting Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier as a player to keep an eye on.

“Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier: He will be a strong alternative for teams that won't be spending at the top of the RB market,” they wrote.

After setting the franchise’s rookie record of 1,035 yards (4.9 yards per carry) in 2022, the Falcons selected Bijan Robinson in the ensuing NFL Draft. The move pushed Allgeier to a secondary role, but he still managed 676 carries for 2,876 yards and 18 touchdowns over his four years in Atlanta.

According to The Athletic ’s Josh Kendall , the back will be seeing a contract “in the neighborhood of three years, $22 million this offseason,” but that is unlikely to come with the Falcons. Instead, Allgeier will join a crowded running back free agency class, as he hits the market with Breece Hall, Kenneth Walker III, Travis Etienne, Rico Dowdle, Breece Hall, JK Dobbins, and more.

What happens next for the Atlanta Falcons? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Falcons news delivered to your inbox daily!

After the season, the former fifth-round pick made it clear that he wants the chance to go be a starter, saying he “always had [his] eyes on being the starter, but [the Falcons] had B [Bijan Robinson] come in.”

Now, the running back will hit the market looking for a fresh start with the opportunity to take over as the lead player.