PFF's Shocking Grade for Atlanta Falcons All-Pro Chris Lindstrom
Pro Football Focus (PFF) has been one of Chris Lindstrom's biggest fans through the years. PFF gave the Atlanta Falcons guard the highest grade (95.0) in the NFL regardless of position in 2022, and he was the highest rated guard with more than 200 snaps in 2023.
His pass-blocking grades in those two seasons were 81.7 and 78.6 in 2022 and 2023 respectively.
Lindstrom as usual was a key cog in the Falcons offensive that had nearly 400 yards in their 22-21 win over the Philadelphia Eagles and gave up just-one sack for a loss of four yards (credited to Lindstrom).
For his efforts protecting Cousins, PFF gave Lindstrom a 9.7 out of a perfect 100 pass-block grade.
Nine-point-seven.
PFF also credited, or blamed, Lindstrom for a team-high five pressures allowed. But using seat of the pants analytics, Lindstrom hardly seemed like a turnstile on the Falcons' right side for Cousins 30 drop backs. A 9.7 just doesn't match the eye test.
One of the problems with a nation-wide grading system, is it's not universal. The same person isn't grading every player. What one person might see as a win for the offensive lineman, the next might see as a win for the defensive lineman.
PFF does a good job of trying to standardize their system, but something is off this week with their Lindstrom grade. Not only does it not pass the eye test, but the numbers don't match up with their previous grades.
If I see 9.7, I immediately think of poor Chaz Green filling in for Tyron Smith when the Falcons took on the Dallas Cowboys in 2017. Falcons' defensive lineman Adrian Clayborn had 40 sacks in a 10-year career; he had six on that day. To their credit, that was a 0.0 day for Green from PFF who managed to play another three seasons in the NFL.
Looking at some other players from last week's action, the numbers don't seem to match up. Austin Jackson of the Dolphins was credited with a sack and seven pressures; he received a 19.6. Cam Robinson of the Jacksonville Jaguars gave up two sacks and four pressures -- 53.7. Darnell Wright of the Bears gave up two sacks and five pressures -- 39.0.
At the end of the day, a PFF grade isn't going to win or lose the Atlanta Falcons any more games. However, they've done a terrific job of becoming a standard grading system for many around the NFL including media and fans alike.
A 9.7 for Chris Lindstrom looks like a mistake was made, and not on the field. But if there was a mistake, a typo so to speak, it hasn't been corrected.
Meanwhile one of the best offensive linemen in the NFL gets ready for the challenge of Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones. If Lindstrom posts a 9.7 against the Chiefs, we won't have to wait for the grade, we'll know right away, because Jones will wreck a game all by himself.