Falcons LISTEN: Can Kaleb McGary Bounce Back vs. Washington?

Offensive tackle Kaleb McGary is one of the most important pieces of the Atlanta Falcons.

As the team's starting right tackle for the past three years, McGary holds enormous responsibility, but he's not quite lived up to his status as a first-round draft selection in 2019.

McGary has allowed a pair of sacks in Atlanta's first three games.

Keeping quarterback Matt Ryan upright can really change things for the offense, and it's an area that might be the easiest to improve immediately for the Falcons.

The team's invested a lot of high-level talent at the top of the past few drafts, and if McGary cannot perform at a higher level, it could set the team further back in its rebuild.

On this episode of "Locked On Falcons," host Aaron Freeman shares his keys to victory and score prediction for the Falcons in their Week 4 matchup against the WFT.

First, he discusses the injury status of players like A.J. Terrell, Russell Gage and Marlon Davidson before discussing the keys to victory.

He dives into the potential for a fast start by Atlanta, the matchup in the trenches, and the Falcons' ability to create turnovers before giving his score prediction.

Towards the end of the show, Aaron answers listener questions about positives to look forward in Week 4, whether the playbook is limited due to poor line play, overused phrases comparing players to dogs, and McGary's performance so far this year.

Aaron deals with all that and more on this episode of "Locked On Falcons." For more podcasts and information, join us here.

