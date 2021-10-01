October 1, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
HomeNewsPodcastForumSI TIX
Search
Publish date:

Falcons LISTEN: Can Kaleb McGary Bounce Back vs. Washington?

Locked On Falcons: Week 4 Keys to Victory Plus Listener Q&A
Author:

Offensive tackle Kaleb McGary is one of the most important pieces of the Atlanta Falcons.

As the team's starting right tackle for the past three years, McGary holds enormous responsibility, but he's not quite lived up to his status as a first-round draft selection in 2019.

McGary has allowed a pair of sacks in Atlanta's first three games.

Keeping quarterback Matt Ryan upright can really change things for the offense, and it's an area that might be the easiest to improve immediately for the Falcons.

The team's invested a lot of high-level talent at the top of the past few drafts, and if McGary cannot perform at a higher level, it could set the team further back in its rebuild.

READ MORE: Falcons Fire Scout for Refusing COVID Vaccine

Recommended Articles

Kaleb McGary Atlanta Falcons
Play

Falcons LISTEN: Can Kaleb McGary Bounce Back vs. Washington?

Locked On Falcons: Week 4 Keys to Victory Plus Listener Q&A

40 seconds ago
Foye Oluokun Atlanta Falcons
Play

Dean Pees Full of Praise for Falcons Defender

Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees is full of praise for this fourth year defender.

43 minutes ago
Matt Ryan Celebrates Beating New York Giants with Younghoe Koo
Play

LISTEN: Can Falcons Keep Momentum Going vs. Washington?

Locked On Falcons: Falcons vs. Washington Crossover Week 4 Preview with Locked On Washington Football Team

15 hours ago

On this episode of "Locked On Falcons," host Aaron Freeman shares his keys to victory and score prediction for the Falcons in their Week 4 matchup against the WFT.

First, he discusses the injury status of players like A.J. Terrell, Russell Gage and Marlon Davidson before discussing the keys to victory.

He dives into the potential for a fast start by Atlanta, the matchup in the trenches, and the Falcons' ability to create turnovers before giving his score prediction.

Towards the end of the show, Aaron answers listener questions about positives to look forward in Week 4, whether the playbook is limited due to poor line play, overused phrases comparing players to dogs, and McGary's performance so far this year.

Aaron deals with all that and more on this episode of "Locked On Falcons." For more podcasts and information, join us here.

CONTINUE READING: NFL QB Rankings: Falcons Rise while Matt Ryan Falls

Kaleb McGary Atlanta Falcons
News

Falcons LISTEN: Can Kaleb McGary Bounce Back vs. Washington?

40 seconds ago
Foye Oluokun Atlanta Falcons
News

Dean Pees Full of Praise for Falcons Defender

43 minutes ago
Matt Ryan Celebrates Beating New York Giants with Younghoe Koo
News

LISTEN: Can Falcons Keep Momentum Going vs. Washington?

15 hours ago
Arthur Blank
News

Falcons Fire Scout for Refusing Vaccine

18 hours ago
Younghoe Koo Game vs. New York Giants
News

How to Watch: Washington at Atlanta

21 hours ago
Matt Ryan Celebrates Beating New York Giants with Younghoe Koo
News

NFL QB Rankings: Falcons Rise while Ryan Falls

Sep 30, 2021
Kyle Pitts Atlanta Falcons vs. New York Giants
News

LISTEN: Why Has Falcons' Kyle Pitts Been Quiet So Far?

Sep 29, 2021
Arthur Smith Jason Sudeikis
News

Falcons Coach Channels ‘Ted Lasso’

Sep 29, 2021