Pro Bowl Snubs - Drake London, Atlanta Falcons
Pro Bowl selections and their alternates were released on Thursday. The Atlanta Falcons were well represented by Chris Lindstrom and KhaDarel Hodge as nominations along with eight alternates.
One of the most egregious omissions from the alternate list was third-year wide receiver Drake London.
Only Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson, and Detroit Lions star Amon-Ra St. Brown finished better in all three major receiving categories (catches, yards, touchdowns) than London through 16 regular season games.
His 90 catches are eighth among wide receivers and his 1,084 yards puts him ninth, and his seven touchdowns puts him in a tie for 13th. London battled quarterback inconsistency his first two years in the league, and 2024 was no different for the 23-year-old.
When fellow wide receiver Darnell Mooney inevitably gets one reception Sunday versus the Carolina Panthers, he and London will be the first duo in the NFL this season to eclipse 1,000 yards each. Both having done so while managing a new head coach, a new offensive coordinator, and two new quarterbacks.
The four NFC receivers who got Pro Bowl bids - Justin Jefferson, CeeDee Lamb, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Terry McLaurin have valid credentials.
The list of alternates includes Mike Evans (Buccaneers), Jaxon Smith-Njigba (Seahawks), Malik Nabers (Giants), and AJ Brown (Eagles).
Smith-Njigba edges London on catches and yards, but London has him on touchdowns. Same goes for Nabers. It's hard to argue against the numbers Brown has put up despite missing three games at the beginning of the year.
Evans might be getting the veteran nod on this one. London has him beat in receptions and yards, Evans got the Pro Bowl nod.
London is clearly having his best season of his young career. One that's worthy of some Pro Bowl recognition. If he continues putting up numbers, and there doesn't seem to be any reason to think he won't keep improving, the recognition will come.
Opposing defenses know exactly who Drake London is.