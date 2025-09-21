Raheem Morris Comments on Benching Michael Penix Jr. in Falcons Blowout Loss
The Atlanta Falcons headed into the 2025 NFL Season with Michael Penix Jr. as their starting quarterback. In the fourth quarter of a 27-0 blowout to the Carolina Panthers, the second-year quarterback was benched for veteran Kirk Cousins.
Penix had the worst game of his young career on Sunday. The quarterback, who had yet to throw an interception this season, threw two, including one that was taken back for a score, and completed just 50% of his passes for 172 yards and a 40.5 passer rating.
“Yeah, good play. Yeah.” Penix said when asked if he simply didn’t see the defender on the pick-six.
Penix looked nothing like he did when he played against Carolina in Week 18 last season. He was inaccurate, missing throws both high and low.
“No, I just think he [Penix] missed his throws today. You know, won’t make excuses, won’t have any excuse about mechanical or anything of that nature. We did not play well on any phase, and he did not play well as well,” head coach Raheem Morris said after the loss.
The decision to put Cousins into the game was not because the team lost faith in Penix, but rather as a precautionary measure to prevent injury in a game that was all but out of reach.
“The game was out of hand,” Morris responded when asked why the veteran signall caller was put into the game. “You know you move on, keep him [Penix] out of harm’s way. Keep our guys out of harm’s way. “
A reporter attempted to ask a question about Cousin competing for that quarterback one spot, but was abruptly cut off by Morris.
“No,” he said.
There is no quarterback controversy brewing in Atlanta.
The important thing to remember is that Sunday was just Penix’s sixth professional start in the National Football League. He started in just three games last season, and is bound to suffer the highs and lows of being a quarterback in the NFL.
What’s important is that the young quarterback does not lose confidence in himself or his abilities, which Morris is not worried about.
“I don’t worry about Mike’s confidence,” he said. “You got to go back and do the things you are capable of doing, which we’ve seen him be able to do, throughout the last two years.”
Growing pains are expected, especially for a young player trying to play quarterback in the NFL. How Penix bounces back will show exactly what type of player he is.
The Falcons return to Atlanta for a home game against the 2-1 Washington Commanders in Week 4.