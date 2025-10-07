Raheem Morris Gives Injury Update on Atlanta Falcons CB A.J. Terrell Jr.
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga – The Atlanta Falcons are fresh off their Week 5 bye week and looking to continue their winning ways with the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football. The status of several key players looms over the team as they ready for this weekend’s action.
Star cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. (hamstring) missed a pair of games leading into the week off after picking up the injury. Head coach Raheem Morris said he should be considered “week-to-week” ahead of the week off, but there is some confidence that he will be available for Monday’s game.
“A.J. [Terrell Jr.] is probably going to be the significant one that we’re going to be looking forward to getting back in this game,” Morris said. “Obviously, he’ll be out there practicing with us all week. We’ll take it right up there to game time, but we’ll be feeling good about it.”
Dee Alford, who played well in the team’s Week 3 loss to Carolina, regressed a bit against the Commanders in Week 4. This Sunday presents a massive challenge for the Falcons, facing off with the reigning MVP, Josh Allen.
The status of Terrell will be particularly important for this game.
Wide receiver Darnell Mooney suffered a hamstring injury in the Week 4 win over the Commanders, but his status appears to be less certain for this game. Morris said they will be getting more information on him as the week goes on.
As was the situation with Terrell, the hamstring can be a tricky injury to recover from. The staff will likely be cautious with him moving forward.
Special teams ace KhaDarel Hodge (groin) will be in a similar situation to Mooney, due to a soft tissue injury. Hodge missed Week 4 with his injury after missing that entire week of practice.
“Hodge is going to be doing some things with us in practice, but we’ll get a better feel for those guys as the week goes on,” Morris said.
There was also an update for some of the longer-term players during Tuesday’s media availability.
According to Morris, Defensive lineman Ta’Quon Graham will open his 21-day window to return from the injured reserve this week. He will begin practicing with the team, ramping up to his return, which could come between now and the team’s matchup with the Miami Dolphins in Week 8.
Offensive tackle Storm Norton, who received the same designation as Graham coming out of training camp, will remain on the IR through this week. Linebacker Troy Andersen (PUP/reserve) and Bralen Trice (IR) did not receive any updates.
Injury reports will be particularly important to follow this week, with the important matchup on Monday night, and the first official report will be coming out on Thursday.