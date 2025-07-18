Realistic Expectations for Falcons Edge Rushers Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr.?
While all eyes will be on Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr., a lot of the hope that Falcons’ fans have going into 2025 resides on the other side of the ball with rookie edge rushers Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr.
Expectations for an early return are high after using next year’s first-round pick on Pearce. As a result, the front office expects them to accomplish big things right off the bat without any grace period.
If you're looking for patience, look elsewhere.
Being a first-round pass rusher means that, barring injury, you need to step out on the field and produce from the first snap. However, while that seems rather improbable, the bar for what people should consider rookie pass rusher success from this franchise should be reasonably lower.
Before we delve into the specific number, it's time to clear something up. Before 1982, sacks were an unofficial stat. According to Pro Football Reference, Falcons legend Claude Humphrey set the team record for rookie sacks with 11.5 back in 1968.
Officially, the league recognizes Mike Pitts with the team record of seven. Under those circumstances, to find a happy medium, we will choose 9.5 sacks as the measuring stick for rookie sacks.
It's a challenging goal that sits just outside of double digits.
In defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich's scheme, he will use Pearce Jr. and Walker correctly. You probably will not see them trailing a tight end down the seam. Granted, each possesses the physical capability to do so.
Yet, Ulbrich is smart enough to realize what their shared talent is, which is getting downhill towards the line of scrimmage and the quarterback. Accordingly, each will have ample opportunities to rush the passer at the same time.
When general manager Terry Fontenot drafted both, the line of people who started to complain never ended. How dare he double up on a position of serious need? Remember, the Falcons posted a measly 11 sacks in the first 10 games a year ago and scared no one on the edge.
In all fairness, that was part scheme and a grave lack of burst on the outside.
Can either one of the rookie duo notch at least 9.5 sacks?
In a word, yes.
The thought starts on the interior of the line, combined with better secondary play. If those two components improve, opposing quarterbacks will attempt to escape by rolling outside. One of the edges will be right there to clean up, dropping him for a loss.
It's not rocket science. Atlanta made smart moves to shore up the rush. Now, the onus resides with the tandem to execute. The defense needs the first-round picks to succeed. Plain and simple. No one cares how they do it, just as long as they do.