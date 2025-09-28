Report: Atlanta Falcons OC Leading Candidate for Oklahoma State Job
The Oklahoma State Cowboys parted ways with Mike Gundy last week, and rumors of who could follow the longtime head coach have already begun to swirl. One of the front-runners to replace the longtime Cowboys head coach in Stillwater, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, is Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson.
Cowboy director of athletics, Chad Weiberg, has reportedly retained a search firm, TurnkeyZRG, to help facilitate the search to replace Gundy. Rapoport’s sources tell him that Robinson is expected to be one of their top candidates, but that no contact has been made.
Any transition would likely prove to be difficult for both the Cowboys and the Falcons. According to the NFL insider, if Robinson were to land the coaching role, he could “hire a staff to recruit while working dual jobs until the NFL season ended.”
Meanwhile, the Falcons’ offense is off to a bit of a rocky start through the first three weeks of the season, Robinson’s second in Atlanta. Most recently, they were shut out by the previously winless Carolina Panthers.
During the team’s 1-2 start, Zac Robinson’s unit is 31st in scoring offense (14.0 PPG), 13th in total offense (338.7 YPG), 27th in EPA/play, 13th in EPA/rush, and 28th in EPA/pass. Amid these issues, it was reported that he will move from the coach’s box down to the sideline.
Robinson, 38, joined head coach Raheem Morris in Atlanta ahead of the 2024 NFL season. The two spent several years together with the Los Angeles Rams on Sean McVay’s staff before making the move. He does not have college coaching experience.
The longtime NFL assistant is a former quarterback for the Cowboys, having played for Gundy from 2006 to 2009. He was a dual-threat athlete in his college years and picked up 10,175 total yards and 88 total touchdowns over four seasons, with three as the starter. He finished his collegiate career among the all-time offensive leaders in program history.
From 2007 until 2009, Robinson connected with star wide receiver Dez Bryant, who capitalized on this connection and turned into a future first-round pick for the Dallas Cowboys. Bryant became a three-time Pro Bowl player, while Robinson was later drafted by the New England Patriots in the seventh round that same season. He turned to coaching in 2019.
Robinson’s former wideout is already giving his college quarterback the stamp of approval.
Up next for the 1-2 Falcons are the Washington Commanders in a Week 4 showdown at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.