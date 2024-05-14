Report: Atlanta Falcons to Open Season vs. Familiar Face
The Atlanta Falcons spent the last 51 games with Arthur Smith on the sidelines, and when the 2024 season begins, that number appears poised to increase.
But this time, Smith will be on the opposite side.
The Falcons are expected to host the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1, according to a report from Zach Klein of WSB Ch. 2 Atlanta. Smith, who was fired from his perch as Falcons head coach on Jan. 8, is now the Steelers' offensive coordinator, meaning he'll be venturing back to Mercedes-Benz Stadium for a matchup with new head coach Raheem Morris.
Pittsburgh boasts several former Falcons in addition to Smith, who brought along running back Cordarrelle Patterson, tight end MyCole Pruitt and receivers Scotty Miller and Van Jefferson.
The NFL loves its Week 1 story-lines, and there were several to choose from for the Steelers.
The Steelers' Week 1 foe had a chance to go several different directions, including two others with roster implications. Pittsburgh is slated to play both the Denver Broncos and Chicago Bears this season, particularly relevant considering its quarterback room consists of Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, who played for those two respective squads last year.
As for Atlanta, one of the more popular Week 1 predictions centered around a trip to take on the Minnesota Vikings, whom newly signed quarterback Kirk Cousins played for the last six years.
Instead, the Falcons are expected to play at home in Week 1 for the fourth consecutive season. They lost their first two tries, falling to the Philadelphia Eagles and New Orleans Saints, before beating the Carolina Panthers last season.
Smith had a front row seat to all three tries - and it appears he'll have another to the latest edition of Atlanta's Week 1 efforts.
The 2024 NFL season is set to begin Sept. 5 with Thursday Night Football before most of the league takes to the field Sept. 8. The full schedule will be released Wednesday night.