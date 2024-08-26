Report: Patriots Were 'Sick' of New Falcons EDGE Matt Judon Before Trade
When the Atlanta Falcons acquired four-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Matt Judon via trade with the New England Patriots on Aug. 15, contract discussions played a central role.
New England failed to find common ground with Judon on a long-term deal, and while Atlanta doesn't have a contract in place, it offered a new ear to listen to offers.
But evidently, the Patriots' decision to move Judon wasn't solely based on a lack of long-term future, according to Sports Illustrated insider Albert Breer.
"Judon was not as well liked by the coaches and front office people as you might have thought," Breer said on NBC Sports Boston. "And that was really part of it at the end -- they were just sick of him. They felt like there was the public facing Judon and then Judon behind the scenes."
After the Falcons landed Judon, head coach Raheem Morris noted he received positive reviews from colleagues around the league. Judon first joined Atlanta for the team's second preseason game, which came against the Baltimore Ravens, who he spent the first five years of his career with.
In Baltimore, Judon received warm greetings from several former teammates. According to Breer, that version of Judon isn't necessarily the one New England remembers.
"Judon behind the scenes has sort of become a little bit of an operator and his act had worn thin with people inside the building," Breer said. "It's something that was an issue in Baltimore, too, quite honestly.
"So, it's not saying he's a bad guy, but there was some of this cheerleader stuff on social media that a lot of people in the organization would roll their eyes at."
The Patriots decided they didn't want Judon's presence hovering over their rebuilding team this season -- and led Breer to say there was more to the trade than just financial disagreements.
It's worth noting Breer also noted Judon had the choice to pick between Atlanta and the Chicago Bears, but when asked about it in his press conference last week, Judon hinted this was untrue.
"Don't believe everything you read or everything you see," Judon said.
And perhaps that applies to more than just his contract negotiations.