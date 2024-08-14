BREAKING: Falcons Trade for Star Patriots Pass Rusher Matthew Judon
The Atlanta Falcons have made a game-changing addition to their pass rush.
Atlanta has finalized a trade with the New England Patriots for outside linebacker Matthew Judon, according to NFL Network. The Falcons are sending a 2025 third-round pick back to New England in exchange for the star pass rusher.
The 6-foot-3, 270-pound Judon has been one of the best pass rushers in the NFL over the last several years. He made the Pro Bowl each year from 2019-22 and was well on his way to a fifth consecutive bid in 2023 before suffering a torn right lower bicep after playing in just four games.
Judon, who turns 32 years old on Thursday, has played in 114 games with 82 starts since entering the league in 2016. He has made 66.5 sacks, 87 tackles for loss and 165 quarterback hits in his career.
Judon found himself disgruntled in contract talks with the Patriots. He's making just $6.5 million in 2024, the final season of a four-year deal he signed in 2021. The Falcons now have the chance to offer a long-term extension.
Atlanta's move for Judon comes amidst long-standing questions to its pass rush, which were only worsened by recent injury developments.
Third-round rookie outside linebacker Bralen Trice suffered a torn ACL late in the first half and will miss the remainder of the season. Falcons coach Raheem Morris said in his press conference Monday that Atlanta was depending on Trice to contribute on early downs.
Judon joins an outside linebackers room headlined by Arnold Ebiketie and James Smith-Williams, and instantly becomes the most impactful pass rusher the Falcons have had in years.