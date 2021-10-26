Updated Falcons Depth Chart: Rookie Suprise?

The Atlanta Falcons updated their depth chart on Tuesday; is there are rookie surprise among the changes?

After a trio of roster moves on Monday, the Atlanta Falcons have updated their depth chart ahead of their NFL Week 8 game with the Carolina Panthers.

For the Falcons, it looks like shuffling that is reflective of recent roster moves and good performances.

Starting right tackle Kaleb McGary is back in his accustomed first-team position after spending last week on the injured/COVID list. Jason Spriggs filled in admirably for McGary in the Falcons' win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, but he is back to the reserve spot.

Perhaps the biggest surprise is seeing rookie Ade Ogundeji in the top outside linebacker spot opposite Steven Means. Ogundeji, a fifth-round pick out of Notre Dame, is listed ahead of fourth-year pro Jacob Tuioti-Mariner.

Ogundeji's inclusion in the first-team, while starter Dante Fowler recovers from injury, puts three rookies in the starting 22. Ogundeji joins tight end Kyle Pitts and left guard Jaylen Mayfield on the Falcons first-team.

Ogundeji started against Miami after Fowler was moved to injured reserve late last week, so it's not a complete surprise he would be elevated to the number one spot. It shows defensive coordinator Dean Pees and head coach Arthur Smith have a lot of faith in Ogundeji and this rookie class.

He blocked a field goal against the Dolphins last week to go along with two tackles. He has seven tackles and a sack so far this season.

The release of cornerback T.J. Green has elevated rookie Darren Hall to the second-team group behind A.J. Terrell. Green was released on Monday, and cornerback Luther Kirk was signed to the practice squad.

The Falcons are in action on Sunday against the reeling Panthers. A home game for Atlanta, the 3-3 Falcons open as favorites over the Panthers who have lost four in a row after a 3-0 start.

Atlanta Falcons Depth Chart



OFFENSE

WR

Calvin Ridley, Christian Blake or Tajae Sharpe

TE

Kyle Pitts, Lee Smith

LT

Jake Matthews, Jason Spriggs

LG

Jalen Mayfield, Josh Andrews

C

Matt Hennessy, Drew Dalman

RG

Chris Lindstrom, Drew Dalman

RT

Kaleb McGary, Jason Spriggs, Colby Gossett

TE/FB

Hayden Hurst, Keith Smith

WR

Russell Gage, Olamide Zaccheaus, Frank Darby

RB

Mike Davis, Cordarrelle Patterson, Wayne Gallman

QB

Matt Ryan, Josh Rosen, Feleipe Franks

DEFENSE

DL

Grady Jarrett, Marlon Davidson

DL

Tyeler Davison, Ta'Quon Graham

DL

Jonathan Bullard, Mike Pennel, John Cominsky

OLB

Steven Means, Brandon Copeland

LB

Deion Jones, Mykal Walker

LB

Foyesade Oluokun, Dorian Etheridge

OLB

Adetokunbo Ogundeji, Jacob Tuioti-Mariner

CB

A.J. Terrell, Darren Hall

S

Erik Harris, Jaylinn Hawkins

S

Duron Harmon, Richie Grant

CB

Fabian Moreau, Avery Williams, Kendall Sheffield

SPECIAL TEAMS

K

Younghoe Koo

P

Dustin Colquitt

LS

Josh Harris

H

Dustin Colquitt

PR

Avery Williams, Olamide Zaccheaus

KR

Cordarrelle Patterson