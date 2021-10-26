Updated Falcons Depth Chart: Rookie Suprise?

    • October 26, 2021
    Rookie Surprise in Updated Atlanta Falcons Depth Chart?

    The Atlanta Falcons updated their depth chart on Tuesday; is there are rookie surprise among the changes?
    Author:

    After a trio of roster moves on Monday, the Atlanta Falcons have updated their depth chart ahead of their NFL Week 8 game with the Carolina Panthers.

    For the Falcons, it looks like shuffling that is reflective of recent roster moves and good performances.

    Starting right tackle Kaleb McGary is back in his accustomed first-team position after spending last week on the injured/COVID list. Jason Spriggs filled in admirably for McGary in the Falcons' win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, but he is back to the reserve spot.

    Perhaps the biggest surprise is seeing rookie Ade Ogundeji in the top outside linebacker spot opposite Steven Means. Ogundeji, a fifth-round pick out of Notre Dame, is listed ahead of fourth-year pro Jacob Tuioti-Mariner.

    Ogundeji's inclusion in the first-team, while starter Dante Fowler recovers from injury, puts three rookies in the starting 22. Ogundeji joins tight end Kyle Pitts and left guard Jaylen Mayfield on the Falcons first-team.

    Ogundeji started against Miami after Fowler was moved to injured reserve late last week, so it's not a complete surprise he would be elevated to the number one spot. It shows defensive coordinator Dean Pees and head coach Arthur Smith have a lot of faith in Ogundeji and this rookie class.

    He blocked a field goal against the Dolphins last week to go along with two tackles. He has seven tackles and a sack so far this season.

    The release of cornerback T.J. Green has elevated rookie Darren Hall to the second-team group behind A.J. Terrell. Green was released on Monday, and cornerback Luther Kirk was signed to the practice squad.

    The Falcons are in action on Sunday against the reeling Panthers. A home game for Atlanta, the 3-3 Falcons open as favorites over the Panthers who have lost four in a row after a 3-0 start.

    Atlanta Falcons Depth Chart

    OFFENSE

    WR
    Calvin Ridley, Christian Blake or Tajae Sharpe

    TE
    Kyle Pitts, Lee Smith

    LT
    Jake Matthews, Jason Spriggs

    LG
    Jalen Mayfield, Josh Andrews

    C
    Matt Hennessy, Drew Dalman

    RG
    Chris Lindstrom, Drew Dalman

    RT
    Kaleb McGary, Jason Spriggs, Colby Gossett

    TE/FB
    Hayden Hurst, Keith Smith

    WR
    Russell Gage, Olamide Zaccheaus, Frank Darby

    RB
    Mike Davis, Cordarrelle Patterson, Wayne Gallman

    QB
    Matt Ryan, Josh Rosen, Feleipe Franks

    DEFENSE

    DL
    Grady Jarrett, Marlon Davidson

    DL

    Tyeler Davison, Ta'Quon Graham

    DL
    Jonathan Bullard, Mike Pennel, John Cominsky

    OLB
    Steven Means, Brandon Copeland

    LB
    Deion Jones, Mykal Walker

    LB
    Foyesade Oluokun, Dorian Etheridge

    OLB
    Adetokunbo Ogundeji, Jacob Tuioti-Mariner

    CB
    A.J. Terrell, Darren Hall

    S
    Erik Harris, Jaylinn Hawkins

    S
    Duron Harmon, Richie Grant

    CB
    Fabian Moreau, Avery Williams, Kendall Sheffield

    SPECIAL TEAMS

    K
    Younghoe Koo

    P
    Dustin Colquitt

    LS
    Josh Harris

    H
    Dustin Colquitt

    PR
    Avery Williams, Olamide Zaccheaus

    KR
    Cordarrelle Patterson

