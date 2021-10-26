Updated Falcons Depth Chart: Rookie Suprise?

Rookie Surprise in Updated Atlanta Falcons Depth Chart?
After a trio of roster moves on Monday, the Atlanta Falcons have updated their depth chart ahead of their NFL Week 8 game with the Carolina Panthers.
For the Falcons, it looks like shuffling that is reflective of recent roster moves and good performances.
Starting right tackle Kaleb McGary is back in his accustomed first-team position after spending last week on the injured/COVID list. Jason Spriggs filled in admirably for McGary in the Falcons' win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, but he is back to the reserve spot.
Perhaps the biggest surprise is seeing rookie Ade Ogundeji in the top outside linebacker spot opposite Steven Means. Ogundeji, a fifth-round pick out of Notre Dame, is listed ahead of fourth-year pro Jacob Tuioti-Mariner.
Ogundeji's inclusion in the first-team, while starter Dante Fowler recovers from injury, puts three rookies in the starting 22. Ogundeji joins tight end Kyle Pitts and left guard Jaylen Mayfield on the Falcons first-team.
Ogundeji started against Miami after Fowler was moved to injured reserve late last week, so it's not a complete surprise he would be elevated to the number one spot. It shows defensive coordinator Dean Pees and head coach Arthur Smith have a lot of faith in Ogundeji and this rookie class.
He blocked a field goal against the Dolphins last week to go along with two tackles. He has seven tackles and a sack so far this season.
The release of cornerback T.J. Green has elevated rookie Darren Hall to the second-team group behind A.J. Terrell. Green was released on Monday, and cornerback Luther Kirk was signed to the practice squad.
The Falcons are in action on Sunday against the reeling Panthers. A home game for Atlanta, the 3-3 Falcons open as favorites over the Panthers who have lost four in a row after a 3-0 start.
Atlanta Falcons Depth Chart
OFFENSE
WR
Calvin Ridley, Christian Blake or Tajae Sharpe
TE
Kyle Pitts, Lee Smith
LT
Jake Matthews, Jason Spriggs
LG
Jalen Mayfield, Josh Andrews
C
Matt Hennessy, Drew Dalman
RG
Chris Lindstrom, Drew Dalman
RT
Kaleb McGary, Jason Spriggs, Colby Gossett
TE/FB
Hayden Hurst, Keith Smith
WR
Russell Gage, Olamide Zaccheaus, Frank Darby
RB
Mike Davis, Cordarrelle Patterson, Wayne Gallman
QB
Matt Ryan, Josh Rosen, Feleipe Franks
DEFENSE
DL
Grady Jarrett, Marlon Davidson
DL
Tyeler Davison, Ta'Quon Graham
DL
Jonathan Bullard, Mike Pennel, John Cominsky
OLB
Steven Means, Brandon Copeland
LB
Deion Jones, Mykal Walker
LB
Foyesade Oluokun, Dorian Etheridge
OLB
Adetokunbo Ogundeji, Jacob Tuioti-Mariner
CB
A.J. Terrell, Darren Hall
S
Erik Harris, Jaylinn Hawkins
S
Duron Harmon, Richie Grant
CB
Fabian Moreau, Avery Williams, Kendall Sheffield
SPECIAL TEAMS
K
Younghoe Koo
P
Dustin Colquitt
LS
Josh Harris
H
Dustin Colquitt
PR
Avery Williams, Olamide Zaccheaus
KR
Cordarrelle Patterson