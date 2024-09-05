Steelers' Arthur Smith won't be Greeted Warmly by Atlanta Falcons
This Sunday will feature a familiar face across the field from the Atlanta Falcons. Arthur Smith returns to the city, and not just for the wings at Delilah's. Smith will attempt to settle into his role as the Pittsburgh Steelers' offensive coordinator, less than a year removed from working as Atlanta's head coach.
There's no lost love exists between the coach and his former city. Yet, each party seems to reside in a far better place for them in life. Smith coordinates the Steelers offense and the Falcons are thrilled to see him far away from Flowery Branch. In a weekend full of headlines, Smith/Falcons may not enthrall the masses but it does not lack for intrigue.
Weird Consistency
To his credit, Arthur Smith coached the exact same way from his first game for the Falcons to his 51st game. Some consider that the definition of insanity. However, like a great bowler, the Falcons, under his stewardship, nailed the 7-10 split each year. In a way, Smith tenure felt worse. However, the Falcons never played well enough to excite a fan base or poorly enough to secure the first overall pick.
The Falcons' lukewarm approach to playing during the Smith regime matched the apathy of the national media. North America's tenth largest metropolitan area sat through a football team with a stunning combination of dull play calling and dreary future prospects. In their defense, the Falcons gave Smith three seasons to right the ship. Unfortunately, he ran the ship aground, mired in waist deep sands of ambivalence.
Odd Usage
Remember, Smith actually decided that the team's franchise running back should not receive at least a dozen carries a game. In fact, nine of Bijan Robinson's seventeen games resulted in a dozen or less carries - arguably the most telling reminder of what the Smith Era exemplifies.
During a Week 9 home game versus the Vikings, with the Falcons knocking on the door, Smith felt it necessary to hand the ball off to Jonnu Smith, who was promptly stopped. The Falcons settled for a field goal, losing 31-28 and briefly launching Josh Dobbs-mania.
In no world, by no metric, should a tight end receive handoffs inside the two-yard-line. Smith's response infuriated Falcons fans, making them hotter than fish grease.
“He played a lot of snaps (against Minnesota), and sometimes, his impact away from the ball can open things up,”
Using the No. 8 overall pick on what is considered a non-premium position to use him as a decoy - now THAT encapsulates the Arthur Smith era in Atlanta.
Reclamation Projects
In Pittsburgh, the Steelers tasked Smith with running an offense, potentially helmed by two reclamation projects. In Russell Wilson, the Steelers employ a quarterback that the Denver Broncos currently pay $39-million to play elsewhere in 2025. The Broncos knowingly embraced an $85-million cap hit rather than keep him.
On the other hand, Justin Fields presents a different set of circumstances. For all of his abundant athletic traits, Field couldn't throw his hat on the ground in twenty tries. That level of inaccuracy should not start an NFL game for a team with playoff aspirations in 2024.
Worse, the offensive line, a disjointed group missing its best player, without chemistry or flow will attempt to protect them. Still young and talented, the offensive line needs time to sync.
The Falcons will catch the Steelers at the right time.
Lack of Depth
Granted, wide receiver George Pickens presents a major issue for the Falcons. Blessed with big-play ability and a mean streak, Pickens should concern the Falcons. In 2023, he paced the NFL with 18.5 yards per catch, grabbing 63 catches for 1,140 yards and five score. Other than that, look at the rest. Van Jefferson, who enjoyed a quick stint in Atlanta, operates as the number-two.
Jefferson plays a rather solid, if not unremarkable style of football. He won't strike fear in a defense, recording his last touchdown catch on December 8, 2022. Calvin Austin III runs extremely well, but he lacks the strength to defeat the jab. Rookie wideout Roman Wilson and veteran Scotty Miller fill out the group. Without hyperbole, Pittsburgh currently fields a bottom five receiving corps.
Overview
When Arthur Smith left Atlanta, both parties improved. It feels like a mutually-beneficial divorce where each side emerges better for it. Now, Smith returns to Atlanta, facing his much-improved-former team with an offense riddled with more questions than answers.
Smith wants to show the Falcons what they miss out on. The Falcons want to nail the door shut on the previous chapter in their beleaguered franchise's history.