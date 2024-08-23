Stephen A. Smith Puts Falcons on Blast for Kirk Cousins' Playoff Record
Since adding edge rusher Matthew Judon and safety Justin Simmons, the Atlanta Falcons have gained respect as Super Bowl contenders. But don't count ESPN's Stephen A. Smith among the pundits who like the Falcons this season.
Smith shook his head throughout the segment of ESPN's 'First Take' on Thursday when analyst Dan Orlovsky referred to the Falcons as contenders. Unsurprisingly, quarterback Kirk Cousins was Orlovsky's main reason for his high expectations for Atlanta.
"When they signed Kirk Cousins, they were legit playoff contenders, and the two corresponding moves since Kirk Cousins has gotten there with the addition of [Matt] Judon and [Justin] Simmons, there's no question," Orlovsky said. "This is a football team that has been slightly below average with relatively poor quarterback play. Kirk Cousins bringing well above average quarterback play."
Ironically, Cousins was Smith's main reason for not considering the Falcons true contenders.
"If we're going to sit up there and say that the [Dallas Cowboys] don't really have a legit shot at being in the Super Bowl and stuff like that [because of Dak Prescott] -- they've got a better shot at being in the offseason -- how are we going to turn it around with a team led by Kirk Cousins, assuming he's in the lineup after, you know, his injury last year? How are we going to assume that they're going to have but so much success, particularly in the postseason," Smith said. "Why would you say something like that?"
To Smith's point, Cousins has only won one playoff game in his career. He owns a 1-3 playoff record.
But it still seems odd that Smith doesn't want to call the Falcons Super Bowl contenders essentially because he doesn't consider the Cowboys contenders. The league doesn't center around Dallas.
Orlovsky's argument, on the other hand, was a lot more thoughtful.
"They are dynamically talented on offense. They've got a really good offensive line," Orlovsky added. "Raheem Morris' second run as a head coach, so the experience that he's gained both in his own head coach run but also under Sean McVay.
"Simmons and Judon, while they're older, if those guys are kind of relatively close to what they've been the past couple seasons, this is a really, really good defense. You pair him, Simmons and Jessie Bates, that's one of the best safety duos in football, and Judon can rush the passer with Grady Jarrett. This is a complete football team."
Falcons fans are obviously a lot more likely to agree with Orlovsky, especially since there's no reason to suggest Cousins won't be healthy to begin the season.
But the nuance between the two arguments could also be viewed as a simple difference in semantics. At least during the 'First Take' segment Thursday, Orlovsky never used the phrase, "Super Bowl contenders" to describe the Falcons. Furthermore, Smith did suggest the Falcons will be improved.
In fact, Smith appears to see the Falcons as a playoff contender.
"Now, if we had the discussion that they're going to win the South, and they're going to be in the playoffs, alright, cool."