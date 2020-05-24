Falcon Report
Buccaneers QB Tom Brady trolls Falcons during “The Match”

Dave Holcomb

He has yet to play a single game with his new team, but Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is already helping bring the Atlanta Falcons-Buccaneers rivalry to a new level.

During The Match: Champions for Charity golf event Sunday afternoon, one of the announcers joked Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning, who jumped out to an early lead in the event, weren't the Falcons and "would close" better than Atlanta did in Super Bowl LI.

Brady, who heard the remark, joined the fun, pointing out that Woods was wearing the same colors as the Falcons. Then the Buccaneers signal caller trolled Atlanta a little bit more.

"It's the Eagles that I cringe, not the Falcons," Brady said.

Check out the full exchange in the video below:

As every Atlanta fan would like to forget, Brady and the Patriots erased a 28-3 deficit against the Falcons in Super Bowl LI to comeback and win in overtime, 34-28. A year later, New England fell in Super Bowl LII to the Philadelphia Eagles in a thrilling seesaw offensive matchup, 41-33.

While Falcons fans probably hated hearing Brady chirp about the Super Bowl LI comeback, former Atlanta wide receiver Taylor Gabriel didn't mind it.

Then again, maybe Brady's troll job will be a positive for the Falcons. For Atlanta edge rusher Dante Fowler might just pin the comment up on the bulletin board.

With the Buccaneers this fall, Brady will face the Falcons twice in the final three weeks of the season. The first matchup in Atlanta on Dec. 20 will be just the second time Brady has faced the Falcons since Super Bowl LI.

The Match: Champions for Charity golf outing raised money for COVID-19 relief efforts on Sunday afternoon. As of 5:30 pm ET, the outing had raised more than $17 million.

