Two Atlanta Falcons Crack PFF's Top 50 Players in the NFL
Pro Football Focus (PFF) analysts Dalton Wasserman and Trevor Sikema are currently releasing PFF’s 50 best NFL players ahead of the 2025 season. So far, they have unveiled players ranked 30 through 50, and two Atlanta Falcons players have already earned a spot: running back Bijan Robinson at No. 35 and safety Jessie Bates at No. 40.
“Bates earned an 81.4 coverage grade in 2024, marking the fourth season of his career with a coverage grade above 80.0. Over the past two years, he’s excelled in a free safety role, posting a 93.0 coverage grade in that alignment. Since 2020, Bates also ranks fifth among all safeties in WAR,” PFF wrote.
Bates had yet another great season in 2024. Last year he recorded 102 total tackles (62 solo, 40 assisted), one sack, four interceptions (tied 5th), and a league-leading four forced fumbles. Bates was the only player in the NFL last season, at any position, to record four or more forced fumbles and four or more interceptions. Per PFF, he had six pass breakups, tied for the fifth most in the NFL. Bates was ranked No. 92 in the NFL’s top 100 players list.
“Robinson made the leap to elite in 2024, earning a 92.1 rushing grade and an 82.2 receiving grade, both ranking in the top 10 among running backs. He topped 1,400 rushing yards, with 920 of those coming after contact, and his 0.23 missed tackles forced per attempt also ranked top-10 at the position. With one of the league’s best run-blocking offensive lines paving the way, the sky’s the limit for Robinson heading into 2025,” the analysts write in regards to Robinson.”
Robinson had a stellar season in 2024 and was rewarded with a Pro Bowl nod. Last year, he compiled 1,866 total yards (1,456 rushing, 410 receiving) alongside 14 total touchdowns (14 rushing, 1 receiving). He was 4th in the NFL in yards from scrimmage and tied for third in the NFL in touchdowns last season.
Robinson has dominated the league since entering, per PFF’s stats. His 94 rushes of 10 or more yards since 2023 are the second most in the NFL in that span.
Robinson’s 157 broken tackles in the past two seasons are the most in the NFL.
Bijan Robinson and Jessie Bates are two of the best players in the NFL and PFF is recognizing them as such.