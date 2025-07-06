Falcons' Bates III Ranked Among NFL's Top 100
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates was drafted in 2018, and since entering the league, he has consistently been one of the best safeties in the NFL. Last season was no different as Bates recorded 102 total tackles (62 solo, 40 assisted), one sack, four interceptions (tied 5th) and a league-leading four forced fumble.
Bates was the only player in the NFL last season, at any position, to record four or more forced fumbles and four or more interceptions. Per PFF, he had six pass breakups, tied for the fifth most in the NFL.
Players, both throughout the league and on the Falcons, took notice of Bates' stellar play, naming him the No. 92 overall player on the NFL's top 100 players of 2025.
“I watch him all the time… We always like just watching his tape, just trying to see how he go after the ball so much. Just punch, tackle, wrap, interception. Like I said, he’s just one of those dudes who know how to get the ball,” Commanders safety Quan Martin said.
Since entering the league, Bates is fifth in the NFL in interceptions since he was drafted with 24 picks. Receivers from the New Orleans Saints had a lot to say about Bates and his ability to wreck offenses.
“He everywhere, man. He just knows the game. He’s always around the ball,” Saints wide receiver Chris Olave said.
One of Bates' most notable moments in the league came on a 92-yard pick six against the Saints in 2023.
“He picked off a pass that was thrown to me my second year in the league. He read it perfectly, almost like he knew where the play was going,” Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed said of the play.
Bates' teammates were just as impressed.
“And all of a sudden, Jessie gets a pick six and, you know, those are the kind of moments that you know you train yourself now just to kind of see as normal because Jessie has made so many of them,” Falcons Guard Chris Lindstrom said.
Bates has now had two pick-sixes in two years with the Falcons, his most recent coming against the New York Giants in Week 16.
While the knack for interceptions makes Bates one of the NFL's best safeties, there's another quality that puts him in an even higher tier.
“I think what makes him truly special is his ability, obviously, to go get interceptions, but his forced fumbles,” former Falcons safety Justin Simmons said.
Bates led the NFL in forced fumbles last season with four. Since the 2023 season, he leads all safeties in the NFL with seven and is tied third amongst all defenders, trailing only Fred Warner (8) and TJ Watt (10). Since 2020, he has the second most forced fumbles of all safeties (10), trailing only Antoine Winfield Jr (11).
Bates is one of the best safeties in the NFL and his peers, both on the team and off, share that sentiment.