USA Today Predicts Falcons Regress in 2025
Nate Davis of USA Today predicted the record for each of the 32 NFL teams on Wednesday. For the Atlanta Falcons, he sees regression, with them winning one fewer game than last season, finishing at 7-10. Davis also predicted a third-place finish in the NFC South, only above the New Orleans Saints. The Falcons have won exactly 7 games in five of their last seven seasons, and Davis thinks they will make it six of their last eight.
“So much boils down to the quarterback position, but especially here,” Davis said.
“Michael Penix Jr. flashed in three starts as a rookie but is hardly a proven commodity. Now-backup quarterback Kirk Cousins is battle-tested … and his presence is likely to add to the burden of Penix, who will almost undoubtedly struggle at some point – and perhaps from the jump, Atlanta facing four postseason squads from last season among its first five opponents.”
The Falcons are slated to start Penix Week 1. He started just three games in 2024, so it is fair to say he’s got something to prove. Davis notably omitted the upgrades that the Falcons made on defense.
They brought in Jeff Ulbrich to replace defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake. Atlanta signed linebackers Leonard Floyd and Divine Deablo in free agency. Through the draft, Atlanta added linebacker Jalon Walker, defensive end James Pearce Jr, and safeties Xavier Watts and Billy Bowman. Following the draft, the Falcons signed Cobee Bryant as a free agent.
The entire staff has seen a major overhaul, and these new additions have been putting on promising performances during camp. Floyd had a pick-six in Atlanta’s scrimmage on Wednesday. Pearce is consistently picking up sacks during 11-on-11s.
What the Falcons did to improve their defense often gets overlooked. It should make a difference this upcoming season. However, it goes to show how much value is put into the quarterback, the most valuable position in the game. If he’s not a proven product, then neither he nor the team will get the benefit of the doubt.
In three starts last season, Penix completed 58% of his passes for 737 yards and had three touchdowns to three interceptions.
He’s going to have to show improvement given who he's up against in the division. The Bucs, even with the loss of offensive coordinator Liam Coen, are still the best team in the NFC South with Baker Mayfield at quarterback, Bucky Irving at running back and the entire wide receiver room as a whole.
The Panthers became a much tougher team to face as last season went on, and Bryce Young took a leap forward after getting back the starting job.
The Falcons undoubtedly have the pieces to contend in this division, but they’re still in prove-it mode while others are either established contenders or have shown late-season improvement.