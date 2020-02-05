FalconReport
Vic Beasley bids Atlanta farewell

Chris Vinel

The Atlanta Falcons’ 2019 sack leader is splitting amicably with the organization.

After Atlanta announced Monday it will not pursue a new contract with pending free agent Vic Beasley, he took to Twitter and crafted a “thank you” post aimed at the Falcons.

Beasley wrote he is “forever grateful for the opportunity” and thanked owner Arthur Blank, general manager Thomas Dimitroff, head coach Dan Quinn and his now-former teammates.

Atypical in today’s social media world, the feedback on Beasley’s post was largely positive. Most commenters urged him to go play for certain teams or wished him nothing but the best in the future.

He was a divisive player during his time in Atlanta. After being picked eight overall in the 2015 NFL Draft, Beasley burst onto the scene with a solid rookie season, and an NFL-high 15.5 sacks and a pro bowl appearance in his second year (2016).

The speedy defensive end didn’t follow up on his early hype, though, never again eclipsing more than eight sacks in any of his final three seasons.

Atlanta picked up his fifth-year option before last season and dangled him in front of other teams before the 2019 trade deadline. No teams bit, but he played well after that, tallying 6.5 of his eight sacks.

Beasley will surely be sought after on the open market.

On the official post declaring Beasley’s departure, the Falcons made headlines by comically answering a fan’s question.

A fan asked who the source of the Beasley news is, and the organization’s Twitter account responded, “Literally us. The Falcons.”

