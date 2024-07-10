Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Reveals Thoughts on Kirk Cousins Signing with Falcons
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Over the past four years, quarterback Kirk Cousins and receiver Justin Jefferson formed one of the NFL's best connections with the Minnesota Vikings.
But no longer will the two take the field together donning the Vikings' patented purple jerseys, as Cousins departed Minnesota to sign a four-year, $180 million contract with the Atlanta Falcons in March.
While teammates, Jefferson made three Pro Bowls with Cousins twice joining him. It's possible they'll reconvene at the NFL's annual all-star showcase someday, but for now, they're over 1,100 miles apart.
And Jefferson, in a recent interview on The Rich Eisen Show, understands why Cousins chose to leave.
"I feel like he just wanted a new start, a new opportunity to start with Atlanta," Jefferson said. "A clean slate. I'm not mad at him at all for that. I'm grateful for what he's brought to me and the things we accomplished together.
"But at the end of the day, it's a business, and you've got to do what you've got to do for yourself and your family. I clearly understand that. It's on to the next."
Like Cousins, Jefferson received a hefty contract this offseason, signing a four-year, $140 million deal to remain with the Vikings for the foreseeable future. Minnesota drafted former University of Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy at No. 10 overall in April with hopes he'll become the team's long-term answer under center.
The Vikings appear to have a quarterback battle between McCarthy and veteran Sam Darnold, leaving uncertainty entering 2024.
But this much is certain: Cousins is a Falcon, Jefferson is a Viking and there's no ill will on either side.