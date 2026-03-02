Five Best Fantasy Football Landing Spots For Kirk Cousins in 2026

Once a top-10 fantasy quarterback, Kirk Cousins has seen his value fall significantly in the past two seasons. In fact, he’ll be released by the Falcons and hit the free-agent market for the second time in three years. There are plenty of quarterback-needy teams around the NFL, too, so the 37-year-old should have a number of suitors, whether as a potential new starter or a veteran backup.

So, let’s take a look at the five best landing spots for his fantasy value. These teams are based on need, available opportunity, and the current talent on each offense, not on the salary cap or Cousins’s affordability.

BEST LANDING SPOTS: KIRK COUSINS

Minnesota Vikings

Cousins is going to be tied to the Vikings for one simple reason: That’s the team he had the most success with in his career. From 2018 to '23, he led some of the league’s best offenses and was a very valuable fantasy asset. He also helped Justin Jefferson become a true fantasy superstar, something that went away a season ago with J.J. McCarthy at the helm. This isn’t to suggest that Cousins will re-emerge as a fantasy starter, but getting back to Minnesota would easily be his best bet for an increase in value. It would also help the stock of Jefferson, Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson.

Arizona Cardinals

The expected departure of Kyler Murray creates a void in the Cardinals' offense that could be filled by Cousins. I’m not sure this move makes a ton of sense in real football terms, because the team already has another veteran thrower, Jacoby Brissett, under contract. However, Cousins would be a good offensive fit for new head coach Mike LaFleur. It would also provide positional (and fantasy) security for Marvin Harrison Jr., Michael Wilson and Trey McBride, regardless of which quarterback starts.

Miami Dolphins

Tua Tagovailoa is expected to be released or traded, so the Dolphins will have a huge void to fill at quarterback this offseason. While they have been tied to Malik Willis, Cousins could also be a secondary option. The Dolphins have plenty of moves to make with the release of Tyreek Hill and Darren Waller slated to become a free agent, but Tua’s cap hit will hurt. Regardless, it’ll be hard to see a scenario where Cousins would be more than a QB2 option, even if he is the new starter in Miami next season.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Cousins is a veteran quarterback who would be a good fit for the West Coast-style offense of new head coach Mike McCarthy. With that being said, Cousins is past his prime and won’t push the ball downfield as much as he did earlier in his career. On a positive note, the Steelers have 12 draft picks and money to spend under the salary cap, so adding Cousins and offensive weapons would make the veteran quarterback more attractive in fantasy drafts. This assumes, of course, that Aaron Rodgers isn’t an option.

New York Jets

A late 30s quarterback, who has had a torn Achilles tendon in the past three years, signs with the Jets. Hmmm, a lot of similarities with Rodgers. New York does have a huge need at quarterback, though, including 11 draft picks, and plenty of money to spend on offensive talent. Cousins would also have no competition for the starting job, which secures his fantasy value to a degree. But when it comes to the Jets and quarterbacks, disaster is almost always around the corner.

