“A Walking Ball of Energy,” Falcons Coach Praised for Infectious Attitude
When the Atlanta Falcons brought in a new defensive line coach ahead of this season, it was a clear effort to move past the unit’s disastrous showing last year. Atlanta finished the season with the second-fewest sacks in the NFL and the third-worst pass-rushing grade.
While we won’t see statistical results for some time,new defensive line coach Nate Ollie is already earning praise for the energy and intensity he brought to Atlanta’s offseason program.
"Nate Ollie is a walking ball of energy," Falcons head coach Raheem Morris told reporters at minicamp. "The minute you meet him, the minute you interview him, the minute you do anything with him, he is always going to be a certain form of energy, and that comes with a belief in what he's teaching."
According to Morris, the entire team would be better off if they take a page out of Ollie’s book.
"I absolutely hope we play with the energy that Nate coaches with," Morris said. "I pray for that every single night."
Revamping Atlanta’s struggling defensive line won’t be an easy task, especially with veterans Grady Jarrett (Atlanta’s longest tenured defender) and Eddie Goldman leaving during the offseason.
One young player who will likely take on an increased role next season is 2024 second-round pick Ruke Orhorhoro. Despite battling injuries during his rookie season, he still gained valuable experience by appearing in eight games and recording 11 tackles.
Heading into his second professional season, Orhorhoro insisted that Ollie’s consistent intensity will keep his teammates motivated throughout the season.
“He can bring it out of all of us, by seeing somebody who is consistent every day. Orhorhoro said. “There hasn’t been a day where he isn’t yelling at the top of his lungs. At 7 a.m., that's the first person I hear. Knowing that he is going to bring that consistently, it is going to keep lighting a fire under us.
Beyond the added energy off the field, this unit is also shifting its identity with a new playing style.
Rather than their previous reactive approach up front, the Falcons’ defensive line is shifting to a more aggressive, 'attack-style' front.
“We were more 3-4 base last year, now we have been emphasizing a more attack-style front,” said Orhorhoro. “Instead of being a step slower and reading the blocks, you are attacking and figuring it out on the run.”
We won’t know how effective these changes are until September. But for now, there’s a renewed sense of energy from Atlanta’s defense, and the Falcons have their new coach to thank for that.