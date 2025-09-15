WATCH Atlanta Falcons' James Pearce Jr Records His First Career Sack
MINNEAPOLIS, MN – The Atlanta Falcons invested heavily in their pass rush over the offseason after struggling to sack opposing quarterbacks for the better part of 25 years. They added veteran Leonard Floyd, but drafted a pair of edge rushers in the NFL Draft after aggressively trading back up in the first round to get James Pearce Jr.
Under the bright lights of Sunday Night Football, the rookie pass rusher recorded his first career NFL sack.
The Falcons Podcast: Spotify | Apple Pods | WATCH
The 26th overall pick combined with Brandon Dorlus to sack Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy on the team’s second possession of the game, forcing a punt.
The Falcons finished near the bottom of the NFL in quarterback pressure rates and were 31st in sacks last season. Last week against Tampa Bay, they flashed some of their potential. The Falcons combined to generate a top-10 pressure rate (40.5%) against the Buccaneers, and Pearce tied Abdul Carer to lead all rookies with four pressures.
While the Falcons got to Baker Mayfield once, the pressure largely did not convert into sacks. That changed in Week 2 with this sack.
Pearce was a camp standout for the Falcons after bringing a noticeable edge to Flowery Branch. Aside from quarterback Michael Penix Jr, no other player got more attention this summer than the rookie pass rusher.
“Any of these guys that have rushed the passer, they've got a little bit of edge,” Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said this summer. “Part of our whole draft, part of our whole philosophy, part of our practice, part of us becoming a team that we want to be, and going out and actually doing some of these things is acquiring players with some natural edge.”
Pearce collected 71 total tackles (44 solo), 19.5 sacks, 30 tackles for loss, and 3 forced fumbles over three seasons with the Tennessee Volunteers. The Falcons will be hoping this is the first of many for the rookie James Pearce Jr.