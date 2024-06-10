Why Falcons' Drake London will have a Career Year in '24
While Kirk Cousins is the new kid on the block for the Atlanta Falcons this offseason, familiar faces like Drake London will be the key to the team's success in 2024. Cousins is a decorated quarterback with 12 years of starting NFL experience and four playoff games, including a win for the ages with the Minnesota Vikings. The critical play of his 2019 playoff victory was an impeccable 61-yard pitch and catch to former All-Pro wide receiver Stefon Diggs.
With the arrival of 'Captain Kirk,' a question looms over the future of former USC standout Drake London in 2024. How much will Cousins's presence elevate his performance this season?
If history is an indicator, a lot. Kirk Cousins has consistently elevated his top receiver at each career stop.
When Cousins took over from rookie standout Robert Griffin III with the Washington Commanders in 2014, his impact was immediate. His performance helped DeSean Jackson achieve his first of two 1000-yard-plus seasons with the organization in three years, both of which Cousins was the man under center.
After Washington, the four-time Pro Bowler took his talents to Minnesota in 2018. He and Stefon Diggs connected for over-1,000 yards each year for two-straight seasons. After Diggs left for the Buffalo Bills via free agency in 2020, the Vikings drafted the highly-touted receiver Justin Jefferson out of LSU. In the first three seasons of the Cousins-Jefferson duo, they amassed 4,825 yards and 25 touchdowns.
Although the pair played only four full games together last season due to injuries, they combined for 543 yards and three touchdowns, which was a blistering pace for the 2023 campaign. Cousins has had talented receivers, and London is yet another highly-talented player who has yet to scratch the surface of his potential in his short career thus far in Atlanta.
Drake London has all the tools to thrive as the others listed above.
The Falcons drafted the 6-4, 215-pound California native eighth overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. The former USC Trojan was renowned for his outstanding athletic ability and impressive height coming out of college.
"We always start with the makeup. We love the way the young man is wired. He's a tough, smart, competitive football player. The way he works, the way he competes, we are very excited to bring him. He fits our ethos. He fits the culture. Everything that we want to be as a football team here, he fits it. He checks all those boxes. And as a player, he's big, he's athletic, the versatility, things he can do on the field, the catch radius. We are very excited to make him a Falcon." General manager Terry Fontenot told the Atlanta media after the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Despite inconsistent quarterback play in his first two seasons, London has still managed to come close to 1000-yard seasons each campaign, including 905 yards last season. Additionally, he has made tough, contested catches that are among the league's best at the position.
All in all, the new partnership in Atlanta should bring out the best of Cousins and London for the next several years. Moreover, with two players at the top of their game on the perimeter, the entire offense should be more efficient and fluent, opening more lanes for prized running back Bijan Robinson.