With Urgency Rising in Atlanta, Michael Penix Jr. Must Step Up
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga – Michael Penix Jr. needs to get this Atlanta Falcons offense going. He knows it, the staff knows it, fans know it, and the young quarterback will be the first to say it.
“It starts with me,” Penix said Wednesday. “I got to be better with my execution and putting us in a position to help us win football games and also throw it to the wide open receivers when they open.”
A 30-point drubbing at the hands of the Carolina Panthers that offensive coordinator Zac Robinson called a “comedy of errors” thrust the criticism to the front of mind, but these issues run deeper than any single game.
Through three weeks, the numbers have not been kind to the second-year quarterback.
Penix has just one touchdown pass on the season, which came on a screen to Bijan Robinson and is the fewest of any quarterback who has started three games. His passing yards (605) are 19th in the NFL, his completion percentage (58.6%) is 29th, and his quarterback rating (71.3) is 28th.
Those numbers are tough, and the advanced numbers are not any better.
He is 28th in passing EPA (-24.6) and deep pass percentage (5.1%), but these numbers plummet when Penix faces pressure. According to NextGenStats, he has posted a league-low -15.5% completion percentage over expected when pressured, completing just 13 of 29 attempts (44.8%, 11th-lowest) for 173 yards and one touchdown.
His explosive rate is what is particularly concerning. The Falcons rank dead last in deep passing rate (4%, according to PFF) and Penix is just 1-of-17 with an interception on passes of 15+ yards this season. Compared to what he put on tape last season, those numbers would just not make any sense. From Weeks 16-18 in 2024, Penix threw for 316 yards on those same 15+ yard attempts, which was the second-highest total from that period.
Darnell Mooney has struggled to get involved. Drake London has yet to pop off. Kyle Pitts has looked solid, but his production is all coming from underneath passes. Ray-Ray McCloud has just five receptions for 71 yards. Running back Bijan Robinson is the team’s leading pass catcher.
Everyone is struggling. Those struggles played a major role in why locker room favorite Ike Hilliard lost his job on Monday and Robinson moving down to the sideline during games, but it starts with the young quarterback with the electric arm.
“Whenever those opportunities are called, we got to take advantage of them,” Penix said about unlocking his deep passing game. “I feel like we haven't been taking advantage of them whenever they have been called. And I feel like that's the only difference, just haven't been taking advantage of it and we got to start doing that.”
The Falcons Podcast: Spotify | Apple Pods | WATCH
Penix has only played six professional games and has flashed some of the potential the Falcons saw in him when they drafted him eighth overall last year. He was a star in Week 1 against the Buccaneers and he was a star in the closing weeks of the 2024 season, but he has since reminded everyone that he is still a young player in this league.
He pushed back on that idea as any sort of excuse on Wednesday, but McCloud said that the cohesion and consistency is something that just takes time.
“Patience,” the wideout said about what it will take to get the wide receivers on the same page with his quarterback. “I think patience and a don’t blink mentality… Not just for us, for everyone, the fans, the coaches, just everyone. Keep grinding brick by brick.”
Young quarterbacks do not often come into the league and find instant success. Growing pains are frustrating, but they are to be expected. McCloud remained adamant that this offense still has the potential to be special, but that Penix needs to keep fighting through the nicks and bruises.
This Falcons coaching staff has preached patience for the young quarterback, but how much more of it they can afford remains a mystery. Veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins saw his first game action since losing his job to Penix last season, but Morris insisted there is no quarterback competition at Flowery Branch.
"We drafted this young man for a reason: for his ability, mental toughness, his physical toughness and his ability to play the quarterback position," Morris said. "So, I can't wait to watch him go do it."
The staff is confident in Penix, and Penix is confident in himself, but their efforts must start bearing fruit sooner rather than later. At 1-2, the Falcons certainly can’t afford any more performances like they had on Sunday.
“When you lose 30-0, the mindset better switch,” McCloud said. “It’s the NFL and everybody’s job is on the line, and we know that. Urgency better kick in or none of us are going to be here.”
This franchise has missed the playoffs seven years in a row, they have not won more than eight games over that span. Only the New York Jets have a longer stretch of losing.
There is a certain reality in the NFL that does not always allow for this sort of patience, and the Falcons find themselves squarely in the middle of that. The season is still young, and there is still plenty of time to get back on track, but the offense will face another critical test on Sunday.
According to NextGenStats, the Washington Commanders have generated a league-high 50.4% pressure rate this season and are one of two teams (Broncos) that have pressured opponent quarterbacks on over half of their dropbacks. When generating pressure, the Commanders have allowed the second-lowest completion percentage (36.4%) and third-lowest dropback success rate (22.8%).
Facing a young quarterback who has struggled with pressure will have them licking their chops.
Atlanta will have the benefit of missing Jayden Daniels and Terry McLaurin, but the Commanders’ offense is fresh off a 41-point performance against the Raiders. With or without the reigning Rookie of the Year, this unit can still outclass its opponents.
While the Falcons’ defense has been one of the most improved units in football, it will not matter if this offense cannot find its legs soon. Penix and this offense must start giving them some support, especially with the gauntlet they will run over the next few weeks.
If he can’t, the patience may soon run out.