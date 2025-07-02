Yahoo Sports Names Best Case Scenario for Atlanta Falcons Season
If everything clicks for the Atlanta Falcons, 2025 could be a lot of fun for fans.
Yahoo Sports writer Frank Schwab wrote on Tuesday about different scenarios for the Falcons' season. Schwab believes the best-case scenario for Atlanta is that quarterback Michael Penix Jr is a “hit” and the Falcons win the division not only this upcoming season, but control it for years to come.
The pieces being put around Penix and on the opposite side of the ball build the case for how this can play out in a best-case scenario.
“The Falcons have a good offensive line and stars at running back and receiver. If Penix hits, the offense could be really good. If the defensive additions drag that unit to an average level, the Falcons could win the NFC South and be in line to control the division for a while,” Schwab wrote.
The Falcons have not won the NFC South since 2016, the year they reached the Super Bowl. They haven’t made the playoffs since the season after that.
They came very close to winning it last year, fielding a 6-3 record and a two-game lead over the second-place Tampa Bay Buccaneers about halfway through the season, but ultimately fell one game shy.
Now they focused on upgrading their defense by adding pass rushers Leonard Floyd (free agency), Jalon Walker (draft) and James Pearce Jr (draft). They also added safety Xavier Watts via the draft and safety/corner Billy Bowman.
However, despite all the additions to the defense, the most important factor that will decide Atlanta’s fate in 2025 is the quarterback. Penix was given the start in a Week 15 matchup against the New York Giants last season and finished the season with 775 yards, four total touchdowns (three rushing, one passing), and three interceptions. While his numbers are not eye-popping, Cousins played Atlanta out of the playoffs by putting together a four-week stretch where he had zero touchdowns and eight interceptions.