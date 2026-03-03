Pair of NFL Insiders Link Falcons to Potential Free Agent QB

The NFL Combine in Indianapolis has officially come and gone, but news from the biggest job interview in sports has continued to come out. Teams like the Atlanta Falcons still have major roster decisions to make ahead of the start of the league year and free agency next week. Naturally, the rumor mill has been full steam ahead.

One of the key questions the Falcons will need to answer this offseason is what they plan to do at quarterback, and Atlanta has been mentioned alongside several prominent players. A pair of disgruntled veterans come to mind – Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is one option , and Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is the other.

But what about Joe Flacco?

The Falcons Podcast: Spotify | Apple Pods | WATCH

In a report coming from NBC Sports NFL insider Matthew Berry , the Falcons could be in the running for the veteran quarterback if/when he decides to play another season in 2026.

“I haven’t heard of a lot of interest in Tua but I’m told that 'Joe Flacco’s tape from last year is actually great.' And that while Flacco is also on Minnesota’s list, the prevailing thought is that a Flacco reunion with Kevin Stefanski in Atlanta makes a lot of sense for both sides, especially given the uncertainty of Michael Penix’s health,” Berry wrote.

Berry is not the only insider saying that Flacco should be considered the favorite for the job in Atlanta, because ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler said the same thing on Sunday.

“Some teams have interest in veteran Joe Flacco after the way he played last season in starting roles in Cleveland and Cincinnati. But a lot of folks in Indy said they expect Flacco to follow coach Kevin Stefanski to Atlanta as an option in case Michael Penix Jr. isn't ready to start the season,” they wrote.

The marriage would make sense for both parties. Flacco is familiar with the Stefanski scheme, while the Falcons would get a smaller commitment from a steady veteran.

Ian Cunningham and Kevin Stefanski have stopped short of confirming that Michael Penix Jr. will be their starting quarterback in 2026, but they have confirmed that Kirk Cousins will not be around to find out. Cunningham confirmed last week that the veteran will be released before the league year, and he will not return.

Penix, on the other hand, will continue his rehab program. The knee injury he sustained puts him on a trajectory to return at some point this summer, or maybe even in the early fall.

What happens next for the Atlanta Falcons? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Falcons news delivered to your inbox daily!

Flacco could be a strong candidate to elevate a struggling quarterback room, but would be also be much less of a distraction than either Tagovailoa or Murray would be. At the very least, he could lead Atlanta through the offseason program, but could also start games during the regular season.

The fit has long been the speculated outcome, and sometimes the simplest answer is also the best one.