FalconMaven
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

WATCH: Falcons find kicker of future in Younghoe Koo

Dave Holcomb

The Atlanta Falcons kicking situation was a microcosm of the team's 2019 season. 

The team was very confident in kicker Giorgio Tavecchio ahead of the preseason but quickly brought back veteran Matt Bryant before the regular season because of the struggles from Tavecchio in August. 

However, Bryant, like the team, performed below expectations, and when the Falcons hit the bye week, releasing Bryant was one of the team's major changes. 

That's when the Falcons signed 25-year-old Younghoe Koo. Like many of Atlanta's adjustments at midseason, adding Koo was a brilliant move, and with it, the Falcons have found their kicker of the future.

In eight games, Koo went 23 of 26 on field-goal attempt, making 88.5 percent of them. He only missed once on 16 attempts inside of 40 yards. Koo also hit all but one extra-point try, going 15 for 16.

The 25-year-old could have done a little bit better on kickoffs. He only posted a touchback on 54 percent of his kickoffs, but Koo was excellent at onside kicks, converting two that counted and two others that were called back on penalties.

With the Falcons salary cap situation, they were hoping they could find a cheap kicker that could be just as productive as Bryant. It took a little bit longer than they wanted, but the Falcons have found their kicker of the future.

It's a very volatile position, but don't be surprised if Koo is kicking in Atlanta for a long time to come.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

WATCH: 5 Takeaways from the 2019 Atlanta Falcons season

Dave Holcomb

Atlanta Falcons-Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 17 live game chat

Dave Holcomb

WATCH: Looking ahead to Falcons' 2020 schedule

Dave Holcomb

WATCH: Exciting plays highlight Falcons season-finale win over Buccaneers

Dave Holcomb

Watch: Players Declared Out for Falcons and Buccaneers Have All Winter to Heal

Tom Pollin

Five players between the Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been declared out for Week 17.

WATCH: Falcons remain streaky team under Dan Quinn

Dave Holcomb

The Atlanta Falcons ended the 2019 season on a nice winning streak.

Falcons-Buccaneers: Inactives for Week 17

Dave Holcomb

Watch: Nostrathomas Predicts! Falcons and Buccaneers Fight for NFC South Runner-Up

Tom Pollin

The Falcons and Buccaneers will be a battle between two teams that have played tough to the finish.

Watch: Raheem Morris an Excellent Choice for Falcons Defensive Coordinator in 2020

Tom Pollin

There has been plenty that the Atlanta Falcons have got wrong over the past week. Raheem Morris is one decision they got right.

Watch: Blank Doubles-Down on Mistake by Keeping Dimitroff with Quinn

Tom Pollin

Arthur Blank has decided to keep head coach Dan Quinn as well as general manager Thomas Dimitroff in place for 2020, doubling down on his mistake.