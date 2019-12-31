WATCH: Falcons find kicker of future in Younghoe Koo

The Atlanta Falcons kicking situation was a microcosm of the team's 2019 season.

The team was very confident in kicker Giorgio Tavecchio ahead of the preseason but quickly brought back veteran Matt Bryant before the regular season because of the struggles from Tavecchio in August.

However, Bryant, like the team, performed below expectations, and when the Falcons hit the bye week, releasing Bryant was one of the team's major changes.

That's when the Falcons signed 25-year-old Younghoe Koo. Like many of Atlanta's adjustments at midseason, adding Koo was a brilliant move, and with it, the Falcons have found their kicker of the future.

In eight games, Koo went 23 of 26 on field-goal attempt, making 88.5 percent of them. He only missed once on 16 attempts inside of 40 yards. Koo also hit all but one extra-point try, going 15 for 16.

The 25-year-old could have done a little bit better on kickoffs. He only posted a touchback on 54 percent of his kickoffs, but Koo was excellent at onside kicks, converting two that counted and two others that were called back on penalties.

With the Falcons salary cap situation, they were hoping they could find a cheap kicker that could be just as productive as Bryant. It took a little bit longer than they wanted, but the Falcons have found their kicker of the future.

It's a very volatile position, but don't be surprised if Koo is kicking in Atlanta for a long time to come.