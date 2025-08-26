YouTube TV vs. Fox Dispute Could Black Out Falcons' Opener
Fans of the Atlanta Falcons who have YouTube TV may be out of luck.
Just days before most college football teams begin their 2025 seasons and a week before the NFL begins its regular season, another television dispute has been thrust to the forefront of discussion. According to Austin Karp of the Sports Business Journal, the Fox broadcast network and YouTube TV have reached an “impasse” that could impact access.
This network includes the likes of FOX, FS1, and the Big Ten Network, which could all be dropped from YouTube TV’s lineup.
There are still a few weeks before the NFL season is set to kick off, but FOX is set to kick off their season with a primetime non-conference showdown between the Auburn Tigers and Baylor Bears. Then on Saturday, one of the premier games of the season will be with Texas and Ohio State taking part in the weekly “Big Noon Kickoff.”
According to an email sent out to its subscribers, fans could lose access as soon as Wednesday at 5:00 p.m. ET – or, just 48 hours before kickoff in Waco, TX. If this is the case for an extended period of time, they will offer their subscribers a “$10 credit.”
The Falcons are not set to kick off their season until Sunday, Sept. 7, but they are currently scheduled to have seven games set to broadcast on the FOX network, including their Week 1 showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
With two of the Falcons’ first three games on FOX, fans in the Southeast could feel the impact immediately. Nationally, four games will be aired weekly during the 1 p.m. ET slate, with another two in the afternoon. This would impact the viewing ability for several divisional matchups and force fans to miss out on several games they usually care about the most.
The full press release from YouTube TV is below:
In order to provide you with the best in live sports, news, and entertainment, YouTube TV enters into partnerships with content providers like Fox. Our current agreement with Fox is approaching its renewal date, and we are in active negotiations to continue carrying their content. Our priority is to reach a deal that’s fair for both sides, as well as our subscribers.
We want to be transparent about these discussions: if we are unable to reach an agreement with Fox by August 27, 2025, their content may become unavailable. If this happens, this will impact channels like the Fox Broadcast Network, Fox News, and Fox Sports, as well as any Library recordings you have from these channels.
We know how frustrating it is to lose channels, which is why it’s our goal to keep Fox on YouTube TV. We’re committed to continuing to work with Fox to reach an agreement, but if their content becomes unavailable for an extended period of time, we'll offer our subscribers a $10 credit.
If Fox becomes unavailable, you can continue to watch their sports, news, and shows by signing up for Fox One. For more information on the impact to our Spanish Plus, 4K, Sports Plus, and Fox Nation add-ons, please visit our Help Center.
We hope YouTube TV continues to be your service of choice, but we understand some of our members may want to cancel their subscriptions. As always, family managers have the ability to pause or cancel anytime. Thank you for your patience and understanding as we continue to advocate on behalf of our subscribers and work towards an agreement with Fox. We will continue to update our Help Center with the latest. As always, we sincerely appreciate your YouTube TV membership.