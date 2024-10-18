Despite Major Concern, Falcons Appear to be in Great Spot in NFC South
Pass rush, pass rush, pass rush. It's been a major talking point around the Atlanta Falcons for years. It has been again with the Falcons last in the NFL with 5 sacks through six weeks of the 2024 season.
But taking a look at the rest of the NFC South, the Falcons haven't been in such a good spot within the division for a long time. That appeared to be the message Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon conveyed in his 32 thoughts ahead of NFL Week 7 article on October 18.
Starting at the bottom of the division, the Carolina Panthers have remained a doormat in the league this season. On Friday, Gagnon described the Panthers as "going nowhere soon."
But all of the sudden, the New Orleans Saints are severely struggling as well. Opponents have outscored the Saints 60-10 in the past six quarters. They lost their fifth consecutive game on Thursday Night Football to begin Week 7.
"They're crumbling, and it's not just Derek Carr," Gagnon wrote. "Without the veteran quarterback as well as Rashid Shaheed and Chris Olave, and with the offensive line already a liability, things are getting ugly in New Orleans."
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are still a threat. But Gagnon implied they haven't been as steady as the Falcons this season.
"Wacky loss in Atlanta followed by a wacky win in New Orleans," Gagnon wrote. "Anything wacky against Baltimore on Monday night will likely result in an L. They have to take a breath."
Gagnon centered his one thought on the Falcons ahead of Week 7 on the team's pass rush. The Falcons have just 2 sacks in their past four games.
But the team is 3-1 during that stretch, which includes three consecutive wins. Those three victories came at the expense of the other three NFC South teams.
No doubt, the Falcons have to get their pass rush going. But there isn't a single team in the NFL in October that's perfect. Perhaps the Falcons will orchestrate a blockbuster trade to get a little closer to a complete roster.
But Atlanta's 3-0 start in the NFC South is hugely significant, especially with road matchups versus the Buccaneers and Saints coming up over the next month.
So far, the Falcons have taken care of their biggest divisional threats at home. They also exacted the demons of last year's terrible defeat in Charlotte.
That'll make any team feel good about its position in its division race.