Falcons DC Sends Clear Message on Pass Rushing Issues
Six weeks is still early in the NFL season. But teams have played enough games for analysts to begin coming to some conclusions.
For the Atlanta Falcons defense, the preseason concerns about the team's pass rush have more than come to fruition. After six games, the Falcons are last in the league with five sacks. That's a year after they took a step forward in the category with 42 sacks in 2023.
But Falcons head coach Raheem Morris has been adament in front of reporters this week that the team is on the right track toward getting its pass rush "right." Falcons defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake conveyed the same message while speaking to reporters Thursday.
"We're getting close," Lake told reporters, via ESPN's Marc Raimondi. "The process our guys are going to is correct.
"We have to trust the results are going to come."
So far, they results haven't come, which is making the Falcons fan base antsy. In years past, the Falcons lost games, blowing leads, because their defense couldn't pressure quarterbacks in passing situations. Fortunately, this year, the team has overcome its lack of pass rush.
Despite little pressure, the Falcons are ninth in passing yards allowed per game. They are also 15th in points allowed and 17th in yards permitted per contest.
But imagine how much better the Falcons can be if they pressure quarterbacks even on a semi-regular basis. The last time Atlanta had an above average pass rush, the team went to the Super Bowl behind an MVP quarterback.
That was eight years ago, though, so patience is wearing thin, understandably so, for the Falcons faithful. Morris, Lake and company aren't to blame for those prior year failures with the pass rush. But their quiet confidence sounds all too familiar to some.
The Falcons appear to have a great opportunity in Week 7 to prove their pass rush is heading in the right direction. The Seattle Seahawks have allowed 3.2 sacks per game this season, which is ranked 26th in the NFL.
The Seahawks have permitted more sacks than any other Falcons opponent through the first seven weeks this season.
If the Falcons pass rush truly is close to turning a corner, then Week 7 should be a time they see more tangible results.