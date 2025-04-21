Falcons Projected to Target Prospect Drawing Comps to Rival's Former All-Pro
The Atlanta Falcons badly need an edge rusher. But would the Falcons fan base give up drafting an edge rusher if the team could add linebacker Luke Kuechly instead?
No, the former Carolina Panthers linebacker doesn't have a younger clone. But Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell drew comparisons to Kuechly and Philadelphia Eagles 2024 breakout linebacker Zack Baun in a new NFL mock draft from The Sporing News' Vinnie Iyer on Monday.
"The Falcons need a dynamic coverage and pass-rushing linebacker to support Kaden Elliss. Campbell is up there with the Eagles' breakout star Zack Baun and future Panthers Hall of Famer Luke Kuechly in those capacities," wrote Iyer.
Scouts project Campbell as a traditional inside linebacker in the NFL. That's not among Atlanta's two or maybe even three biggest defensive needs this offseason.
But Campbell does have edge rusher experience from college. He is also among the top prospects at any position in the 2025 NFL Draft. NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah has ranked the Alabama linebacker in his top 10 prospect for much of this offseason.
On his final 2025 Draft big board released Monday, Jeremiah rated Campbell at No. 12 overall.
"Campbell is a tall, rangy and explosive linebacker. He was recruited to Alabama as an edge rusher but initially moved to linebacker because of the Crimson Tide’s depth on the edges," Jeremiah wrote. "This past season, he played both off the ball and on the edge. As an off-ball linebacker, he doesn’t possess elite instincts but offers excellent speed and physicality. He can range sideline to sideline and flashes the ability to thump off blockers and collect tackles on inside runs.
"He displays exciting tools in his pass-rush opportunities off the edge. He can burst/bend and finish. He also grew more comfortable in coverage throughout the 2024 season. He anticipates routes and positions himself to make plays on the ball.
"As for his health, Campbell underwent left shoulder surgery this spring and teams are a little bit divided on how that will impact his draft position. Overall, Campbell expands the playbook for defensive coordinators and his best football is ahead of him."
Player comparisons aren't always the most useful NFL Draft tool. Just because Iyer compared Campbell to Kuechly doesn't mean he's predicting the Alabama product to become a seven-time All-Pro. Baun made his first All-Pro team this past season with the Philadelphia Eagles.
What Iyer is saying is Campbell has similar playing styles to Kuechly and Baun. That's interesting because if Campbell plays like Kuechly or Baun, he's not going to help the Falcons much in the sack department. Despite six first-team All-Pro nominations between the two linebackers, Kuechly and Baun never posted a season in the NFL with more than 3.5 sacks.
Kuechly and Baun, though, were/have been everywhere else on the field. Kuechly averaged 136.5 combined tackles per season through his entire career. Baun registered 151 combined tackles last season.
More than likely, the Falcons aren't going to target Campbell because the organization so badly needs an edge rusher. But if Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot sees Campbell as having a similar ceiling as the two All-Pros Iyer mentioned in Campbell's draft analysis, Fontenot might have something to think about.