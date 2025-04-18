Blockbuster Draft Trade Partner Potentially Emerging for Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons website has argued the team could trade back in the first round through multiple NFL mock drafts this spring. The possibility is now being discussed among national writers.
ESPN's Jordan Reid argued Friday a move back for the Falcons makes sense because of the plethora of choices the team could have to fill its biggest need wherever it drafts in the first round.
"One team constantly brought up as a trade-back candidate is the Atlanta Falcons at No. 15. General manager Terry Fontenot has traded back only once during his four-year tenure, but the team also has only five picks," Reid wrote. "In a deep class of edge rushers, Atlanta might feel comfortable with several options if they have similar grades on the team's board. Adding more draft capital and still being able to land DL help in, say, the early 20s could be appealing."
If the Falcons only want to fall back roughly 6-8 picks, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Los Angeles Chargers are probably the most likely trade partners. The Steelers are a candidate to trade up for a quarterback depending on how the first round unfolds.
In her mock draft released on April 15, Atlantafalcons.com's Tori McElhaney predicted the Chargers to execute a trade with the Falcons to acquire the No. 15 pick. In return, the Falcons received five draft picks (Atlanta also included its fourth-rounder in the proposed trade).
But if the Falcons are willing to move back a little further, ESPN's Matt Miller appeared to float the Kansas City Chiefs as a potential trade partner.
"I've hard that the Kansas City Chiefs are actively looking to trade up in Round 1. They signed left tackle Jaylon Moore in free agency but were otherwise quiet, opting to re-sign their own versus hitting the open market," Miller wrote. "A move up in Round 1 would likely be for a long-term offensive tackle solution; I heard the goal would be to move in front of the Houston Texans (No. 25) and Los Angeles Rams (No. 26) if the Chiefs like a specific left tackle still on the board."
The Chiefs don't have to trade up to No. 15 overall to move in front of the Houston Texans and Los Angeles Rams. But if Kansas City is intrigued by a blockbuster trade up the board, a move down to No. 31 would give the Falcons a big opportunity for more draft picks on Day 2 and 3.
One possibility that hasn't been widely suggested is the Falcons moving down twice. It's unlikely, especially since general manager Terry Fontenot has seemed reluctant to trade down at all let alone twice in the same round.
But the Falcons could trade down to No. 22 and then down again to No. 31. Such a scenario could yield the biggest selection of draft picks coming back to Atlanta in those trades.
As I've previously written, the Falcons have options because of the deep edge rushing class in 2025. As long as they land an edge rusher they like, the Falcons can manipulate the rest of their draft with several trades if they want to.