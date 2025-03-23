Falcons Receive Poor Grade for 2025 NFL Free Agency Additions
The Atlanta Falcons entered 2025 NFL free agency with some of the littlest amount of cap space in the league. But CBS Sports' Jordan Dajani didn't appear to grade on a curve when he handed out early free agency grades to every NFL team on March 21.
The Falcons received a very disappointing D-plus grade from Dajani.
"Not much to be excited about with the Falcons in free agency, especially when you consider the fact that the Chicago Bears poached both Drew Dalman and Grady Jarrett," Dajani wrote. "Maybe the Falcons' lack of movement in free agency was to be expected since they had about $9.6 million available.
"In the draft, Atlanta should add to the defensive line and in the secondary."
I'm not sure it really matters the Chicago Bears signed both Drew Dalman and Grady Jarrett in free agency. It's not like the Bears are a division rival. Maybe the Falcons and Bears will both be competing for a wild card spot in 2025, but for now, each franchise is an organization just dying to be a little more relevant this fall.
The Falcons won't even play the Bears during the 2025 season.
But regardless of where they landed, Dalman and Jarrett won't be with the Falcons this upcoming season. Dajani identified linebacker Divine Deablo, edge rusher Leonard Floyd and cornerback Mike Hughes as the team's "key additions and re-signings."
Clearly based on the D-plus grade, though, Dajani is very underwhelmed by what the Falcons did in free agency.
Compared to other teams, it's easy to see why the Falcons deserved that low grade. Other than Floyd, who the Falcons hope is the team's 2025 version of what Calais Campbell and Bud Dupree were for the roster two years ago, nothing Atlanta added in free agency may make a significant impact.
National pundits such as Dajani, though, may be sleeping on the potential impact Divine could make.
Even still, Dajani's grade doesn't seem to really take into account the cap space the Falcons had to work with before free agency. Considering that factor may be grading on a curve. But without that consideration, free agency expectations can quickly become unrealistic.