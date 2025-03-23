Falcons Predicted to Land Ideal Size, Length But Developmental Edge Rusher
It's not clear if this year will finally be the year the Atlanta Falcons draft an edge rusher. But assuming it is, that doesn't mean the Falcons don't face another very difficult draft question.
Do they target an edge rusher who hasn't the great potential for an immediate impact or the best long-term upside?
In his newest NFL mock draft on March 22, Pro Football Sports Network's Ben Rolfe projected the Falcons to target the latter with Georgia edge rusher Mykel Williams.
"Mykel Williams has the ideal size and length to project seamlessly as a defensive end in a base 4-3 system. His explosiveness off the line of scrimmage is impressive, and he’s capable of winning as a pass rusher in several ways. That is exactly the skill set the Atlanta Falcons need to fill their biggest hole," wrote Rolfe.
"Atlanta has added Leonard Floyd to a pass rush that underwhelmed last season, but they are still far from a complete group. The only concern for the Falcons is they need a Day 1 contributor, and Williams projects as a player who needs time to develop in the NFL."
Williams is one of a few different edge rushers that mock drafts have predicted to the Falcons this offseason. In Rolfe's new mock draft, the Falcons had their pick of all of them except Texas A&M's Shemar Stewart, who went to the San Francisco 49ers at No. 11 overall.
Rolfe slotted Williams to the Falcons instead of his college teammate Jalon Walker, Tennessee's James Pearce Jr. and Marshall's Mike Green.
Just about every draft expert has raved about Williams' length and size this offseason. But experts appear a little mixed whether he's a top 15 pick.
ESPN's big board has Williams ranked the No. 13 overall prospect in the 2025 draft class. However, NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah placed Williams at No. 20 on his latest big board, and Bleacher Report ranked the Georgia edge rusher at No. 28 overall.
"The Bulldog's traits are worth betting on for a team that uses a lot of even fronts and is looking for a hand-in-the-ground defensive end," Bleacher Report's Matt Holder wrote. "But he'll likely take a year or two to flesh out his game and become an impact, every-down player."
It's important to note that the Falcons may not see Williams needing that much seasoning. Not every draft analyst has emphasized the development fact with the Columbus, Ga., product.
But if Rolfe and Holder are correct, and Williams will need time to develop, it's worth wondering if he's a realistic draft target for a general manager and coach that could find themselves on the hot seat without a playoff appearance in 2025.
The Falcons own website, though, appears to want their fan base to consider Williams a viable draft option. In her first mock draft this offseason, Atlantafalcons.com's Tori McElhaney predicted the team to select Williams at No. 15 overall.
In 40 games at Georgia, Williams posted 14 sacks and 23 tackles for loss. The edge rusher also had 67 combined tackles, four pass defenses, and three forced fumbles.