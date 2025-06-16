NFL.com Questions Wisdom, Validity of Kirk Cousins as Atlanta Falcons Backup QB
The Atlanta Falcons find themselves with the fifth-highest salary cap outlay at the quarterback position, according to Spotrac. That’s not the ideal situation when starting a rookie like the Falcons will do with Michael Penix Jr. this season.
The Falcons would like to find a buyer for dethroned quarterback Kirk Cousins, but general manager Terry Fontenot has been adamant that the Falcons wouldn’t give their backup quarterback away or let him walk away by cutting him.
Trouble is, they've found the market for Cousins this offseason was relatively dry.
All of which means the Falcons are now dealing with juggling the dynamics of having a highly paid backup, who went to the owner and asked for a move, and furthermore, one who still feels he can start in this league as the clock rapidly ticks down on his career.
NFL.com columnist Jeffri Chadiha questioned the wisdom and validity of having Cousins on the bench in Atlanta. In a recent column of his nine biggest questions around NFL mini-camps, Chadiha questions, then answers if Cousins remains in Atlanta for 2025.
“Unless we're missing something here, this is the only option for Cousins at this stage,” Chadiha writes of Cousins remaining in Atlanta. “There could've been some smoke around Pittsburgh if Rodgers had decided to retire, but that didn't happen. Every other team that needed a veteran quarterback earlier this offseason found one, leaving Cousins with no other choice than to make it work in Atlanta a little while longer.”
Cousins arrived at Falcons' mini-camp last week as expected, and everyone played nice. Cousins said he was focused on the task at hand, and head coach Raheem Morris said he never had any doubt Cousins would be professional about handling his role.
The Falcons may still be able to move Cousins for something of value if there is an injury along the lines to another starter around the league. A team like New Orleans never made any sense after Derek Carr retired. Not only are they the Falcons' biggest rival, they’re headed for the No. 1 pick in the draft next year. It’s tanking season in the Big Easy.
Pulling Cousins to one side and letting him know quietly that the front office will facilitate a deal if the return is reasonable will help keep Cousins engaged.
“There's also the real possibility of Cousins being traded later in the year if another team suffers through injury problems at quarterback,” Chadiha continued. “It's time for him to wait patiently for a vacancy to appear. Cousins made $100 million in guaranteed money when he signed with Atlanta last season. The best he can do for now, and he said as much this week, is be a reliable backup to Michael Penix Jr.”
Injury can quickly morph into a double-edged sword. Cousins being around might provide a valuable insurance policy for the Falcons if he’s fully recovered from his injuries. Penix will be physically tested like never before, and he must put those injury concerns behind him if he's going to prove he's a 17-game starter in the pros.
Cousins’s salary cap number rises to $57.5 million next year against a dead cap number of $35 million. One way or another, he won’t be on the roster in 2026. The Falcons are hoping they can salvage a draft pick and salary cap relief with a trade before the calendar turns.
But if they can’t, they’re betting that $100 million should be more than enough for Cousins to do a professional job for the next seven months.