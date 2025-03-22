NFL.com has Surprise Picks for Atlanta Falcons in 4-Round Mock Draft
Chad Reuter of NFL.com forgoes the typical first-round mock drafts that are so common this time of year and has gone with four rounds. In the case of the Atlanta Falcons, Reuter uses the team's three picks to fill glaring needs on the defensive side of the ball.
Despite signing Divine Deablo in free agency, Reuter bypasses a pure edge rusher for the Falcons in hopes of getting another Kaden Elliss. He has the Falcons taking linebacker Jihad Campbell out of Alabama, a player capable of being moved around as a chess piece on the field by new defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich.
"Campbell was initially recruited to play on the edge at Alabama, but he developed an all-around game that could make the Falcons quite happy if he's available here," wrote Reuter on NFL.com. This SEC star should prove himself to be an apt blitzer in the NFL and he will use his speed to track down ball-carriers before they hit the sideline."
Campbell certainly has a more multi-faceted kind of skill set that won't merely pigeon hole his talents in the NFL. Furthermore, Campbell's big college background at Alabama should make the transition to the Ulbrich system slightly easier for everyone to digest.
Some serious chops as it relates to Campbell's abilities and sure tackling also make him a fairly safe choice at the 15th spot, but general manager Terry Fontenot really can't afford to miss this time around.
Losing starting center Drew Dalman also dictates that the Falcons use their 46th overall pick on Georgia center Jared Wilson according to Reuter. Proceed with caution though, because Wilson is unquestionably a player who might need some rigorous seasoning before he snaps on a consistent basis to Michael Penix Jr.
NFL.com's Lance Zierlein had this to say about Wilson in his scouting report.
"Wilson is a one-year starter lacking the size and power to hold his own against an NFL nose tackle," wrote Zierlein on NFL.com. "He’s athletic and should continue improving with additional experience but will need help from bigger guards next to him. He plays with inside hands and decent core strength in both phases but would benefit from better strain and a finisher’s mentality. He’s rangy and agile in protection and was rarely bull-rushed. Wilson has a shot to make a roster, but average traits and a lack of two-position versatility could make it tougher for him."
A shot to make a roster? Not exactly a glowing endorsement for Wilson by Reuter's colleague.
Falcons fans might be spitting some feathers at having to burn a valuable second rounder on a player who might not see that many reps in year one, and that's understandable. Even so, Reuter clearly feels the front office must compensate for losing Dalman by playing the long-game, especially with protecting Penix becoming their number one priority.
A more likely scenario is Ryan Neuzil returning to start for the Falcons in 2025 than Atlanta drafting a center in the second round.
Much in a similar vein to filling a notable void by drafting Wilson, Reuter sees the Falcons jumping all over Virginia safety Jonas Sanker in the fourth round after having to sit out round three.
Due to parting ways with free agent disappointment Justin Simmons, another position of need gets filled by drafting Sanker 118th overall. However, with Sanker some serious question marks over his eye discipline and tackling skills, eyebrows will inevitably be raised, but it's the fourth round.
What Sanker does bring to the table is sheer flexibility - primarily due to his ability to play in the nickel and as a two high safety.
Notable upsides to his skill set of course, all of which when placed alongside his generally instinctive and all-action style of play, it might see the youngster develop rapidly if he's given the right kind of coaching.
All told, filling needs and covering as many bases as is humanly possible comes to define Reuter's mock take on what the Falcons might do in late April. Ironically, the Falcons fail to address their biggest need with a difference maker across their defensive front.
General manager Terry Fontenot has a history of ignoring both needs and positional value at the top of the NFL Draft, but if the Falcons come out of the first-two days with a linebacker and center, more than a few eyebrows will be raised heading into the summer.