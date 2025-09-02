Falcons Tumble in CBS Sports NFL Power Rankings Before 2025 Season Even Starts
There's no mistaking that local expectations around the Atlanta Falcons are high. But things are much of the same from a national standpoint.
Actually, Falcons expectations on the national level are arguably on the decline.
Both CBS Sports and NFL.com ranked the Falcons in the bottom half of the league for their Week 1 NFL power rankings released Tuesday. The highest the Falcons were on either list was No. 20 overall.
CBS Sports' Pete Prisco ranked the Falcons at No. 21 overall, which dropped the team five spots from his last power rankings, which were released on May 1.
"Michael Penix Jr. flashed as a rookie, but now he has to show he can do it again. I think he can," Prisco wrote. "Is the defense, which added a lot of edge help, good enough?"
Falcons Receive Little Respect in NFL.com, CBS Sports Week 1 Power Rankings
What's most curious about Prisco dropping the Falcons five spots to No. 21 on his Week 1 was his explanation. A lot of pundits have questioned whether quarterback Michael Penix Jr. will actually be an upgrade over the up-and-down 2024 version of Kirk Cousins.
There are valid reasons to be both excited and hesitant on Penix. He showed tremendous potential three starts at the end of last season, but it was ultimately a small sample.
Questions surrounding Penix was the top reason why NFL.com's Eric Edholm rated the Falcons at No. 20 on his Week 1 power rankings.
"The Falcons are hard to gauge because of the unknown potential of Michael Penix Jr. Simply put, if he’s as prolific throwing the ball as he was in his final two college seasons, Atlanta could be a surprise contender this season," Edholm wrote. "The NFC South has belonged to the Bucs the past several years, but the Falcons beat them twice last season and can make a big statement by upending themin Week 1.
"But if Penix struggles, it could be a surprisingly long season in Atlanta. I do worry about the Falcons abandoning the run game, which has been an issue for a while now."
However, Prisco seemed confident in Penix and the Atlanta offense. Yet, he still ranked the Falcons at No. 21. That's apparently how much he doubts the Atlanta defense.
Granted, Edholm shares those doubts.
"Though the team changed defensive coordinators and added a slew of pass rushers and DBs, there’s no guarantee it will all come together fast enough for Atlanta to make a big enough push this season," wrote Edholm.
The NFL.com analyst has a point, but there's never a guarantee with anything in the NFL. On paper, the Falcons should be much improved along the edge with the additions of the pair of first-round rookies and Leonard Floyd.
The Falcons will start two rookie defensive backs as well. While there could be growing pains, the upside with these players are higher than what the unit had last season.
As Edholm mentioned, the Falcons defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers twice last season. Beating the Buccaneers again in Week 1 might not mean a whole lot to some because a Tampa Bay sweep didn't result in an NFC South title last season.
But based on the low national expectations for the Falcons, a Week 1 win versus Tampa Bay could be a big statement to kick off the season.
And NFL teams are often rewarded on power rankings after early statement wins.